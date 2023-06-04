Erdogan takes oath to start his third Turkish presidential term

Mr Erdogan, 69, won a new five-year term in a presidential run-off last week, potentially extending his 20-year rule in the key NATO country that straddles Europe and the United States. Asia in a quarter of a century.

He was sworn in during a session in parliament before an inauguration ceremony attended by dozens of foreign dignitaries.

The Turkish leader will announce his new cabinet later on Saturday.

The line-up should indicate whether there will be a continuation of unorthodox economic policies or a return to more conventional policies amid a cost of living crisis.

Mr Erdogan has been in charge for two decades (AP)

The country of 85 million people controls the second-largest Natos army, hosts millions of refugees and played a crucial role in brokering a deal that allowed the shipment of grain from Ukraine, averting a food crisis world.

Supporters of Mr Erdogans waited outside parliament despite the heavy rain, covering his car with red carnations as he arrived.

Dozens of foreign dignitaries travel to attend the inauguration, including NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Carl Bildt, a former high-profile Swedish prime minister.

They are expected to pressure Mr Erdogan to lift his country’s objections to Sweden joining the military alliance which requires the unanimous approval of all allies.

Turkey accuses Sweden of being too soft on Kurdish militants and other groups that Turkey considers terrorists. NATO wants to bring Sweden into the alliance when allied leaders meet in Lithuania on July 11-12, but Turkey and Hungary have yet to approve the bid.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will also be present at the ceremony.

Mr Erdogan faces challenges at home and abroad, including the cost of living crisis and the aftermath of a deadly earthquake (AP)

According to the public agency Anadolu, the other leaders present are Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev, Venezuelan Nicolas Maduro, South African Cyril Ramaphosa, Armenian Nikol Pashinyan, Pakistani Shahbaz Sharif and Libyan Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

Mr Erdogan faces a host of domestic challenges, including a struggling economy, pressure to repatriate millions of Syrian refugees and the need to rebuild after a devastating earthquake in February that killed 50,000 people and leveled buildings. entire towns in the south of the country.

Turkey is grappling with an inflation-fueled cost-of-living crisis that peaked at 85% in October before falling back to 44% last month.

The Turkish currency has lost more than 10% of its value against the dollar since the beginning of the year.

Critics attribute the turmoil to Mr. Erdogan’s policy of lowering interest rates to promote growth, which flies in the face of conventional economic thinking that calls for raising rates to fight inflation.

According to unconfirmed media reports, Mr. Erdogan plans to reappoint Mehmet Simsek, a former finance minister and respected deputy prime minister, as head of the economy.

Supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan outside the presidential palace in Ankara (AP)

This decision would mean a return of Turkey, which is the 19th largest economy in the world according to the World Bank, to more orthodox economic policies.

In power as prime minister and then as president since 2003, Erdogan is already Turkey’s longest-serving leader.

He solidified his rule through constitutional changes that transformed the Turkish presidency from a largely ceremonial role into a powerful office.

Critics say his second decade in office was marred by brutal democratic backsliding, including the erosion of institutions such as the media and the judiciary and the jailing of opponents and critics.

Mr Erdogan beat opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a second round of voting held on May 28, after narrowly failing to claim an outright victory in a first round of voting on May 14.

Mr Kilicdaroglu promised to put Turkey on a more democratic path and improve relations with the West.

International observers deemed the elections free but not fair.