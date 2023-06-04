Politics
Update on India train crash that killed more than 280ExBulletin
NPR’s Eric Deggans talks to reporter Joe Wallen about Friday’s train crash that killed hundreds in India on Friday.
ERIC DEGGANS, HOST:
Authorities in eastern India are still investigating the cause of a major train crash yesterday. The incident involved two passenger trains traveling in opposite directions. More than 280 people were killed and hundreds more were injured or trapped in the wreckage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a statement saying he was saddened by the tragedy, pledging support for survivors. Joe Wallen joins us now to tell us more. He’s a reporter in Delhi who covers South Asia. Joe, welcome to the show.
Joe Wallen: Hello. Hello, Eric. It’s a pleasure to speak to you, and I just wish it were in more positive terms.
DEGGANS: Of course. So what do we know at this point about exactly what happened?
WALLEN: So the investigation is currently ongoing as to what exactly happened. It is believed at this point that a busy passenger train took the wrong line passing through a station and ended up hitting a freight train. It is not known exactly why this happened, but it is believed that he could have received the wrong signal. Now when the two trains collided some debris and possibly some of the carriages landed on a separate line and collided with a third train another busy passenger train heading in the opposite direction .
DEGGANS: So that death toll seems so high. Do we know if these trains were overcapacity?
WALLEN: So I think that’s one of the key points that really needs to be looked at. Now the Indian rail system or rail network does not match the demand that exists. What we saw from the visuals that came out were very crowded cars, especially in sleeper and general class, which are the cheapest tickets on offer, you know, allegations that a lot of those who were traveling didn’t have tickets and just crowded on the train.
DEGGANS: India has one of the largest rail networks in the world, and it’s also a country where hundreds of rail accidents are reported every year. Are there any overall system security concerns?
Wallen: Absolutely. There are concerns that as India tries to rapidly upgrade its infrastructure to meet the demands of its people, these safety regulations are not being upgraded at the same pace. There aren’t enough grassroots trained professionals to work in the system, and those in place say they have to work 14 or 16 hour days to try to cover shifts, which can lead to a human error.
DEGGANS: The natural question, of course, when such a terrible accident happens – you wonder if there are any implications for the government and in particular for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Wallen: Yes. There was a lot of finger pointing. Mr Modi, in his usual triumphant fashion, announced the release of the Kavach system in 2019, which is an Indian-made rail collision avoidance system. And the government has promised that this will be rolled out across the country. And basically how it should work would be that if a train crosses a signal and approaches another train, the engine would automatically shut down to avoid a collision. But since 2019, it has only been deployed on around 2% of the rail network. So many opposition politicians have pointed to this fact.
DEGGANS: It was reporter Joe Wallen in Delhi. Joe, thank you so much for sharing your stories.
WALLEN: Thank you, Eric.
