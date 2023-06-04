Trump’s lawyers told the DOJ they could not find any classified document discussed in audio





Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have told the Justice Department they were unable to locate a classified Iran-related document sought by investigators and discussed in a taped meeting, they said. confirmed to CBS News two people with knowledge of the matter.

The classified document in question came to the attention of the Department of Justice through an audio file it obtained during Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the preservation by former president of sensitive files and the alleged obstruction of the investigation. The audio, recorded by a Trump aide, includes remarks Trump made to two ghostwriters for his last White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, regarding Iran and how to confront it militarily, the authorities said. people, requesting anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the subject.

One person said it was unclear if the document existed or if Trump was misidentifying something to the assembled group during the taping. They added that the tape is in the possession of prosecutors.

CNN first reported the existence of the recording and that Trump’s attorneys told the Justice Department they were unable to find the referenced classified document.

The tape — of a July 2021 meeting at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey — is crucial evidence prosecutors have obtained in recent months and presented in proceedings before a court. grand jury reviewing the former president’s actions related to sensitive matters, CBS News previously reported.

CBS News reported that, according to two people familiar with the matter, Trump can be heard on the recording conceding that there were national security restrictions on the classified memo as it detailed a potential attack on Iran. It is unclear from the recording whether Trump was in possession of the document at the time or was simply describing its contents to at least three people present at the meeting, the people said. CBS News did not listen to the audio.

Trump’s aide Margo Martin, who recorded the meeting, and the other people who were working on an autobiography of Meadows were present at the meeting, CBS News previously reported. The sources said that on the audio, the former president mentioned the classified document when talking about General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who The New Yorker said had fought in the last days of the Trump administration to prevent the president from attacking Iran.

Witnesses brought before the grand jury, according to those briefed, were questioned about this exchange and any other mentions by Trump of classified documents or maps or discussions of Milley.

The subpoena for the document was issued around March, a knowledgeable person said. The subpoena was first reported by CNN.

Representatives for Trump were not available for comment.

Robert Costa, Catherine Herridge and Robert Legare contributed reporting.

