Boris Johnson has warned he could lose legal funding for the Covid inquiry

Boris Johnson has been warned he could lose public funding for legal advice if he tries to thwart or undermine the government’s stance on the Covid-19 inquiry.



Cabinet Office lawyers said the money would stop being available if it breached conditions such as disclosing evidence without permission, according to The Sunday Times.

The government has launched a High Court bid against the Covid inquiry to challenge its request for Mr Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks.

She argued that she shouldn’t have to hand over documents that are clearly irrelevant, but that fueled accusations of “cover-up” to save other ministers from possible embarrassment.

In a Friday twist, Johnson handed over all his WhatsApp messages to the investigation – circumvent the government and put them in an awkward position.

Mr Johnson has put his successor Rishi Sunak in an awkward position by sharing his WhatsApp messages. Credit: Pennsylvania

He also pledged to share information from an old cell phone he stopped using in May 2021. due to a security breach. He also said he would ask the Cabinet Office to retrieve his unredacted notebooks so he could share them.

The former prime minister had been warned to circumvent the government in this way, in a letter sent by Cabinet Office lawyers last week, the Sunday Times shows.

The funding offer will cease to be available if you knowingly seek to thwart or undermine, by your own actions or the actions of others, the government’s position in relation to the investigation, unless there is has a clear and irreconcilable conflict of interest on a particular point at issue, he says.

They added that funding would only remain available if it met conditions such as sending the Cabinet Office any witness statements or exhibits you intend to provide to the inquest so that it can be verified by the appropriate officials.



The Cabinet Office said the letter was intended to protect public funds so that taxpayer-funded lawyers are not used for any purpose other than to help with the investigation.

Baroness Hallett said it was up to her to decide what was or was not relevant to the investigation. Credit: UK/PA Covid-19 investigation

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, a staunch ally of Mr Johnson, said it was not a good idea for the government.



All evidence provided must be unfettered and unrestricted by government censorship in any form, she tweeted.



Tory donor Lord Cruddas, an outspoken supporter of Mr Johnson, who presented him with a peerage, urged the MP not to be held to ransom by the threat.



Don’t worry @BorisJohnson I can easily get your legal fees funded by supporters and crowdfunding, it’s easy, he tweeted.



After the Government launched its legal battle, Mr Johnson wrote to the Inquiries chair, Baroness Hallett, saying he was sending all unredacted WhatsApps he had given to the Cabinet Office.

He said he would like to do the same for his old phone, which he says he needs help accessing securely.

This device will be crucial, containing discussions before May 2021, in particular around the three national lockdowns he ordered.



Mr Johnson told the chair that he was not willing to let my material become a test for others when I am perfectly happy for the investigation to see it.



The Cabinet Office missed Lady Halletts’ deadline on Thursday to hand over the requested materials.

Want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest news? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out what you need to know…

But the ministry has tried to resist posting messages it unambiguously deems irrelevant.



A Cabinet Office spokesman said: This letter from officials simply reiterates that taxpayer funded solicitors are to be used to assist the Covid investigation and for no other purpose.



The letter makes it clear that Mr Johnson has a duty to provide candid testimony to the inquiry independently and without reference to the views of the current government.



This letter was intended to protect public funds. This in no way precludes Mr Johnson from providing any evidence he wishes.