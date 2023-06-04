Strict eligibility rules and Trump absence would help DeSantis in GOP debates





Listen to this story

With President Joe Biden unlikely to face a serious challenger, the GOP primary debates will be the only show in town this fall. By putting in place strict eligibility rules, the Republican National Committee (RNC) is trying to keep underage actors off the stage. There’s only one question: Will the lead actor bother to show up?

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel announced on Friday the various thresholds that candidates must meet to be allowed to participate in the first debate, which will be held in Milwaukee, WI, on August 23 and is expected to be hosted by Fox News.

For lesser-known contestants, the main challenge will be overcoming some pretty tough fundraising hurdles. To be eligible, they must provide proof that at least 40,000 unique donors have contributed to their campaign, and they must have received money from at least 200 unique donors from 20 different states and/or territories.

For candidates who have yet to announce their candidacy, this can be difficult, especially if they don’t have a lot of notoriety and were hoping to build that with a strong debate performance.

For front-runner Donald Trump, a specific provision may prove to be too high a hurdle: any candidate who wishes to be on the debate stage must sign a pledge agreeing to endorse the party’s eventual nominee.

That doesn’t seem like something Trump would be interested in. Of course, he can sign the pledge and later ignore it if he loses.

Then there’s the question of whether the former president will even bother to show up. Earlier this year, he indicated that these debates were below him. And he’s not wrong to say there’s not much to gain for a favorite who currently leads the field by more than 30 points.

I see everyone talking about the Republican debates, but no one got my approval, or the approval of the Trump campaign, before announcing them, Trump wrote on his Truth Social website in April. When you’re leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers and have hostile networks with angry anchors, TRUMP & MAGA who hate to ask the questions, why subject yourself to being defamed and abused?

If the former president skips the debate, then the event could provide a platform for some of his key opponents.

First and foremost, that means Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who trails Trump by a wide margin, but also votes well ahead of everyone else.

Without the former president on stage, DeSantis would arguably be the main draw. But it also means he could become the target of the next batch of candidates, such as former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott (SC) and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

For all, the strategy isn’t necessarily to go after Trump at this point, which would likely backfire on the GOP base either way. Instead, the first step to getting the nomination is to beat the rest of the pack and make it a two-man race. In light of the GOP’s revised primary rules, anything else could be an exercise in futility.

