Comic Repression in China – The Spectator World

The Chinese Communist Party is probably the funniest thing there is, dissident artist Ai Weiwei once told me, but it has no sense of humor.

Xi Jinping is exceptionally humorless, even by the standards of recent Chinese leaders

The brave comic group of China’s young stand-up comedy scene discovers that poking fun at the grim-faced old men who rule the country with an ever-tightening grip is a dangerous pursuit. Last month, at a comedy club in Beijing’s Dongcheng district, Li Haoshi, 31, mocked a military slogan coined by President Xi Jinping. Li said, “Forge exemplary conduct! Fight to win!” reminded him of his two dogs chasing a squirrel. A clip of the show quickly spread online. The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism said it would not allow Li of ‘unnecessarily slandering the glorious image of the People’s Liberation Army’ (PLA) and that his joke had a ‘despicable societal impact.’ Performances of Li, who goes by the stage name House, have been suspended His income has been seized and he is being investigated under a law that prohibits “insulting” the PLA.

State media then reported that a 34-year-old woman had been arrested for posting online support for Li, while a popular British-Malaysian comedian who goes by the name Uncle Roger had his accounts of suspended Chinese social media for “violation of relevant laws and regulations. This was followed in recent days by the sudden cessation of a series of live performances and cultural events. These include a concert “What the Folkstival” near Beijing Airport, where ten live acts were scheduled to play “acoustic music to soothe your soul”; a performance by a Buddhist-influenced Japanese choir group called Kissaquo; and a convention “Ladies Who Tech.” In each case, puzzled organizers cited a variation of “unforeseen circumstances” or “force majeure” to indicate circumstances beyond their control that are often used in China as a euphemism for higher powers. Privately, the artists linked the cancellations to Li Haoshi’s joke.

In many ways, it’s surprising that China has a stand-up comedy scene. The CCP is not known for its tolerance of dissent. During my time as a correspondent in Beijing, I met a young comedian who had just returned from studying in New York and was determined to bring a brand of irreverent humor to China. He quickly became disillusioned.

Nevertheless, over the past few years, comics have managed to carve out a lively stand-up scene. It originated in the small cafes and bars of Shanghai and Beijing, but has spread. According to one estimate, the number of comedy clubs in the country has grown from single digits in 2018 to almost 180 in 2021, with around 1,500 full-time comedians. On paper, at least, their material is heavily constrained. Clubs and artists are required to obtain licenses and their scripts must be approved in advance. The rules require them to promote “social morality” and “love the motherland and support the CCP line and policies.” That said, the comics frequently deviate from the script and have been good at using irony, metaphor, and surreal humor to push the envelope.

The actors have already had trouble with the authorities. Several were criticized for “inappropriate” or “vulgar” jokes. A stand-up comedian called Yang Li, also known as the “punchline queen”, has faced penalties after being accused of insulting men during one of her shows. Li Haoshi was on particularly dangerous ground because he ridiculed Xi’s own words, and the criminalization of his joke is the most serious setback yet for the Chinese stand-up scene. It might even turn out to be terminal.

Xiaoguo Culture Media, the company that made Li a star and pioneer of stand-up comedy in China, was also targeted with heavy fines and a suspension of all performances. He produced a hit show called Rock and Roast, a comedy contest that generally pokes fun at everyday life in China. The show attracted a huge following, especially among young people, during the pandemic when lockdowns confined many people to their homes.

Xi is exceptionally humorless, even by the standards of recent Chinese leaders. Like Mao Zedong before him, he believes that art is an instrument of politics and that artists should be role models in delivering bland homilies of the CCP. Or, as Beijing authorities said when they banned Li Haoshi, artists and writers should have “correct creative thinking” and “provide wholesome spiritual nourishment to the people.” Li has also been targeted by an army of online nationalists, who have considerable leeway on the internet in otherwise tightly controlled China.

The crackdown on humor must also be seen in light of Xi’s broader and increasingly intense indoctrination campaign, launched in the wake of his “zero-Covid” debacle. This has included mass study campaigns to spread “Xi Jinping Thought” throughout society. The CCP must “unify its thinking, unify its will and unify its actions”, according to Xi.

Li learns the hard way that the CCP will not tolerate humor and ridicule. Maybe he got overconfident, and maybe he should have seen it coming. His career is almost certainly over and he could face years in prison. “I will take responsibility for this, stop all performances, think deeply,” he said on his social media account. Which in itself is horrible jargon and can also be a joke. You never know, but the party is taking no chances: it was the last thing he posted before being banned from any other online comments.

