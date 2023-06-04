Politics
Comic Repression in China – The Spectator World
The Chinese Communist Party is probably the funniest thing there is, dissident artist Ai Weiwei once told me, but it has no sense of humor.
Xi Jinping is exceptionally humorless, even by the standards of recent Chinese leaders
The brave comic group of China’s young stand-up comedy scene discovers that poking fun at the grim-faced old men who rule the country with an ever-tightening grip is a dangerous pursuit. Last month, at a comedy club in Beijing’s Dongcheng district, Li Haoshi, 31, mocked a military slogan coined by President Xi Jinping. Li said, “Forge exemplary conduct! Fight to win!” reminded him of his two dogs chasing a squirrel. A clip of the show quickly spread online. The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism said it would not allow Li of ‘unnecessarily slandering the glorious image of the People’s Liberation Army’ (PLA) and that his joke had a ‘despicable societal impact.’ Performances of Li, who goes by the stage name House, have been suspended His income has been seized and he is being investigated under a law that prohibits “insulting” the PLA.
State media then reported that a 34-year-old woman had been arrested for posting online support for Li, while a popular British-Malaysian comedian who goes by the name Uncle Roger had his accounts of suspended Chinese social media for “violation of relevant laws and regulations. This was followed in recent days by the sudden cessation of a series of live performances and cultural events. These include a concert “What the Folkstival” near Beijing Airport, where ten live acts were scheduled to play “acoustic music to soothe your soul”; a performance by a Buddhist-influenced Japanese choir group called Kissaquo; and a convention “Ladies Who Tech.” In each case, puzzled organizers cited a variation of “unforeseen circumstances” or “force majeure” to indicate circumstances beyond their control that are often used in China as a euphemism for higher powers. Privately, the artists linked the cancellations to Li Haoshi’s joke.
In many ways, it’s surprising that China has a stand-up comedy scene. The CCP is not known for its tolerance of dissent. During my time as a correspondent in Beijing, I met a young comedian who had just returned from studying in New York and was determined to bring a brand of irreverent humor to China. He quickly became disillusioned.
Nevertheless, over the past few years, comics have managed to carve out a lively stand-up scene. It originated in the small cafes and bars of Shanghai and Beijing, but has spread. According to one estimate, the number of comedy clubs in the country has grown from single digits in 2018 to almost 180 in 2021, with around 1,500 full-time comedians. On paper, at least, their material is heavily constrained. Clubs and artists are required to obtain licenses and their scripts must be approved in advance. The rules require them to promote “social morality” and “love the motherland and support the CCP line and policies.” That said, the comics frequently deviate from the script and have been good at using irony, metaphor, and surreal humor to push the envelope.
The actors have already had trouble with the authorities. Several were criticized for “inappropriate” or “vulgar” jokes. A stand-up comedian called Yang Li, also known as the “punchline queen”, has faced penalties after being accused of insulting men during one of her shows. Li Haoshi was on particularly dangerous ground because he ridiculed Xi’s own words, and the criminalization of his joke is the most serious setback yet for the Chinese stand-up scene. It might even turn out to be terminal.
Xiaoguo Culture Media, the company that made Li a star and pioneer of stand-up comedy in China, was also targeted with heavy fines and a suspension of all performances. He produced a hit show called Rock and Roast, a comedy contest that generally pokes fun at everyday life in China. The show attracted a huge following, especially among young people, during the pandemic when lockdowns confined many people to their homes.
Xi is exceptionally humorless, even by the standards of recent Chinese leaders. Like Mao Zedong before him, he believes that art is an instrument of politics and that artists should be role models in delivering bland homilies of the CCP. Or, as Beijing authorities said when they banned Li Haoshi, artists and writers should have “correct creative thinking” and “provide wholesome spiritual nourishment to the people.” Li has also been targeted by an army of online nationalists, who have considerable leeway on the internet in otherwise tightly controlled China.
The crackdown on humor must also be seen in light of Xi’s broader and increasingly intense indoctrination campaign, launched in the wake of his “zero-Covid” debacle. This has included mass study campaigns to spread “Xi Jinping Thought” throughout society. The CCP must “unify its thinking, unify its will and unify its actions”, according to Xi.
Li learns the hard way that the CCP will not tolerate humor and ridicule. Maybe he got overconfident, and maybe he should have seen it coming. His career is almost certainly over and he could face years in prison. “I will take responsibility for this, stop all performances, think deeply,” he said on his social media account. Which in itself is horrible jargon and can also be a joke. You never know, but the party is taking no chances: it was the last thing he posted before being banned from any other online comments.
This article was originally published inThe viewerBritish review.Subscribe to the global edition here.
|
Sources
2/ https://thespectator.com/topic/china-comic-crackdown-stand-up-comedy/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The scenarios for Pakistan – The Sunday Guardian Live
- Comic Repression in China – The Spectator World
- Strict eligibility rules and Trump absence would help DeSantis in GOP debates
- Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan is sworn in, inaugurating his third presidential term
- Chinese warship comes within 150 yards of US guided missile destroyer in Taiwan Strait
- Bollywood News: Hrithik Roshan stands with Shah Rukh Khan against discrimination and labels
- Matches between England and Australia, start times and TV channel
- Senate passes US debt ceiling bill – BBC News
- Boris Johnson has warned he could lose legal funding for the Covid inquiry
- Sydney Sweeney’s dad had to turn off Euphoria | Entertainment
- Hollywood shooting arrests, 2 more suspects wanted
- LSU-Oregon State NCAA regional game rescheduled for Sunday 2pm CT – LSU