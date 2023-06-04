The scenarios for Pakistan – The Sunday Guardian Live





Although Imrans’ challenge offers the first real opportunity for a truly civilian-dominated government and free democracy, it seems to have run its course.

In Pakistan, the more things change, the more they stay the same. As the dust settles on the May 9-10 riots, the military and the establishment have pulled together and clamped down with a vengeance. Imran Khan has been granted bail and a brief reprieve after his arrest by the courts, but that’s only until May 31. He was also placed on a no-fly list and banned from leaving the country. More than 7,000 protesters have been arrested and are being tried under Army Law (although the legitimacy of trying civilians in Army courts is questionable). Some of his key supporters, including Shireen Mazari, Fayyazul Chohan, Fawad Chaudhry and more than 40 others, jumped ship and resigned, in forced divorces. There is even a proposal to ban Imran Khan’s PTI party for the chaos its supporters unleashed following his arrest. This may be constitutionally illegal since an entire party cannot be banned for the manual labor of individuals, but such legalities are unlikely to deter the establishment. In all of this, the much-needed IMF loan has been frozen indefinitely and investors are pulling out of the crisis country en masse.

Imran likes to remind his country that it is heading towards a moment in 1971. There is a great parallel in the events of those days, when the country broke up because a legitimate election was denied. It is also a spade to the army which reminds them of their crushing defeat and the capture of 93,000 of their soldiers. But while 1971 saw the creation of a prosperous new country, Bangladesh, the truncated Pakistan limped much the same way, and the military returned to the ascendancy within just a few years. It may not be such a bad time, but yes, the military has been challenged like never before. As the country falters, a few endgame scenarios emerge, none of which bring much solace to Pakistan.

Imran returns to power

This scenario seems increasingly unlikely given the way Imran has been cornered. But if Imran manages to avoid arrest and keep his party from falling apart, he could well win the next election. The judiciary and current Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial are sympathetic to Imran and so far have acted impartially. But Judge Bandial’s term ends in September, and the next incumbent may not be so lenient in the 145 bizarre cases racked up against him. However, if the judiciary were to always remain impartial and allow Imran to participate in free and fair elections, he could win. But then what?

Imran’s return to power is no panacea for Pakistan. Quite the contrary. As Prime Minister, his disastrous policies are directly responsible for the state in which Pakistan finds itself. He ignored the economic policy pundits. It has single-handedly damaged relations with the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and even, to some extent, with China. And of course, his antagonism towards India ended any hope of normalcy. Even former army chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa seemed to have seen the light when he said good relations were essential for Pakistan. But Imran had always denied it and continued to fuel the fire with his thoughtless statements. And then there are his own relations with the army and other political parties. Imran Khan is known to be a very vindictive man, who as prime minister even visited the cells of his imprisoned opponents to personally ensure that the air conditioning and other amenities were turned off. He is unlikely to extend a warm handshake to rally opposition parties to help lift Pakistan out of its quagmire. Nor will he resort to niceties with the army. Bursting with power, he risks targeting General Asim Munir, with whom he maintains a long antagonism, and putting him back on another trajectory of confrontation. Ultimately, Imran’s only allies would be extremist Islamist groups, including the Tehrik-e-Taliban, in Pakistan, for which he has a soft spot and has even freed his jailed cadres. Taliban Khan could well put Pakistan on a disastrous course, and without either arm of the government apparatus working in tandem, its dissolution could be even quicker.

THE ARMY TAKES BACK CONTROL

After the blatant display of anger towards him, the army seems to have pulled itself together. Imran’s recall of the 1971 moment also hurt. And even though the army has not won any of its external wars, it has not yet lost a battle against its own compatriots. He would not want to let go of this dubious balance sheet.

The language of General Asim Munirs in a leaked video in which he threatened to finish off protesters (mitti me mila denge), targeted women and children and even the veterans who supported them shows that there is no limit anymore NOW. There is talk of a split within the army, particularly among junior officers, who are attracted to Imrans’ ideology, and certain sections of the senior leadership, but the extent is unverifiable. But the army will stand together now that it has too much to lose if it loses power. Furthermore, a split within the military may well weaken the only remaining power structure in the country, and this could truly set Pakistan on the path to civil war.

It is unlikely that martial law will be declared or that the military will take over directly. The army’s battle is not with the government this time, it’s with Imran. They will use the government and its weapons to target him by proxy, discredit him and ban his party. Perhaps he could even be imprisoned or sent into exile so that he no longer poses a threat. They could then retain control until the next chosen government and let the same happy state of affairs continue.

TALIBAN IN THE WINGS

One of the starkest images that come to mind is the parallel between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the late 1990s. Afghanistan was then reeling from economic, social and political chaos, and the corruption and lawlessness were endemic. The Taliban simply took over in chaos and attracted thousands of people with their radical Islam ideology. The situation in Pakistan is not yet so serious. But a look at Pakistani news reports almost daily attacks on security forces and government installations virtually in the NWFP and Balochistan. This gives an idea of ​​the speed with which the TTP took control of the border areas, perhaps in conjunction with the activities of the Baloch Liberation Army in Balochistan. In 2013, faced with a similar situation, the Pakistani military launched Op Zarb-E-Azb, a determined campaign to uproot Islamic fundamentalism. Their response is now lackluster, despite the losses they themselves suffer. Perhaps the military is too distracted by political battles to focus on the main threat facing the country.

The longer this state of affairs continues, the greater the chances that the TTP will take root more deeply. The TTP is ideologically linked to the Taliban and both share the common goal of imposing Sharia in Pakistan. Unless the military suppresses, the TTP will come closer and closer and then be impossible to contain. The specter of the ascendancy of the Taliban over a nuclear-armed state, at war with itself, is the greatest threat to the region and the world.

MOST LIKELY END STATE

Although Imrans’ challenge offers the first real opportunity for a truly civilian-dominated government and free democracy, it seems to have run its course. Imran will struggle to stay afloat in the series of cases against him and his most trusted allies and lieutenants abandon ship. It will therefore be difficult to win elections, provided, of course, that the PTI is allowed to contest them.

In all likelihood, provincial elections in Punjab and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa which were due to be held in May as per a Supreme Court directive, will be postponed indefinitely citing the current unrest in the provinces. It would deprive Imran of a huge launching pad. National elections scheduled for September could also be postponed (perhaps facilitated by a new chief justice in the presidency). The current government could also declare a financial emergency, citing the damage caused by these troubles. The longer the elections are postponed, the more time there will be to discredit Khan and cripple his party. And when elections are held, it will bring another government selected and the same warm relationship could continue until the next crisis.

It is unlikely that an international power will intervene. The United States, for all its talk of democratic principles, is much happier dealing with the military. China sees the workers of the CPEC threatened by unrest, but the army is for them the best guarantor of security. And the Indian government has only shown Pakistan the indifference it deserves. This state of affairs with an unstable Pakistan too focused on its internal battles suits us, since it excludes their misdeeds elsewhere. Perhaps the only concern for all is to ensure that its nuclear assets remain under some sort of control.

The best-case scenario, of course, would be for the Imran confrontation to finally succeed in curtailing the powers of the military and reducing its interference in the government. A legitimately elected government (not Imrans) perhaps composed of a coalition of calm and pragmatic minds, could then reduce the influence of the military and perhaps take a new trajectory on Indo-Pakistani relations. But that may be wishful thinking. A pragmatic look shows that the Arab Spring moment has passed and it is now back to the ascendancy of the military as usual.

And in the end, will Pakistan survive? Of course. It will just continue to limp the same way, with few structural changes. The country will continue in the same vein, and the army will continue to have a country.

Ajay Sing

Ajay Singh is the award-winning author of six books and over 200 articles. He is a regular contributor to the Sunday Guardian,

