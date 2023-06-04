Former PSI Tsamara Participates in Declaration of 2024 Presidential Candidates with Jokowi Volunteers





Suara.com – Former PSI politicians Tsamara Amany to Prince Siahaan joined in supporting Ganjar Pranowo to become the 2024-2029 presidential candidate at GBK Basketball Building, Jakarta on Saturday (3/6/2023) evening. Tsamara said he has supported Ganjar Pranowo for a long time. For this reason, he attended the National Declaration of Jokowi Volunteers in support of Ganjar Pranowo. “It’s been a long time (supporting Ganjar Pranowo),” Tsamara told Antara on Saturday night. It is known that Tsamara is no longer a PSI executive since April 18, 2023. This decision was transmitted by Tsamara via his personal YouTube account with the title “Thank you PSI”. “It’s not in the PSI,” he said. Also read: Tepis supports Prabowo, 95% of Jokowi volunteers support Ganjar Pranowo Support for Jokowi volunteers Meanwhile, around 7,000 people from 140 Jokowi volunteer bodies came out in support of Ganjar Pranowo as the 2024-2029 presidential candidate at GBK Basketball Building, Jakarta on Saturday. Director General of Jokowi National Declaration of Volunteers Teddy Wibisana said Indonesia needs a leader who has the same vision, mission and principles as President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Not only that, Indonesia also needs a leader who puts national interests first while taking sides and serving the people wholeheartedly. “We emphasize here that Jokowi volunteers support Ganjar,” Teddy told the media team on Saturday (3/6). By paying attention to these principles and evaluating hard facts, he continued, a combination of voluntary bodies supporting Jokowi saw that supporting Ganjar Pranowo as successor was a logical and rational choice. According to him, Ganjar Pranowo’s track record as a Member of Indonesian Parliament and Governor of Central Java for two terms has proven to be responsible, hardworking, loyal and committed to national issues. “Ganjar Pranowo is a leader who is not involved in, uses or agrees with Identity Politics or Ethnicity, Religion, Race and Intergroup (SARA) in 2014, 2017 and 2019. Ganjar Pranowo has always been committed to maintaining diversity and tolerance,” he said. said. He added that President Jokowi had in fact given several instructions regarding his successor as leader of Indonesia. Jokowi once mentioned that the character had white hair, sweat, and was close to people. “What we are collecting now are actually Jokowi volunteers who have also joined voluntarily. So there is no attempt of force or anything, but they really want us to support Ganjar Pranowo together,” Teddy explained. Calendar of appointments Based on the timetable set by the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU), the registration of presidential and vice-presidential candidates is expected to start from October 19 to November 25, 2023. As stipulated in Law Number 7 of 2017 relating to General Elections (Elections Law), the pairs of presidential and vice-presidential candidates are proposed by political parties or coalitions of political parties participating in the elections which meet the conditions obtaining seats with at least 20% of the votes. the total number of seats in the DPR or the obtaining of 25% of the valid votes at the national level during the previous parliamentary elections. Currently, there are 575 seats in parliament so the pairs of presidential and vice-presidential candidates in the 2024 presidential election must have the support of at least 115 seats in the RPD RI. Additionally, candidate pairs can also be nominated by political parties or a combination of political parties participating in the 2019 election with a minimum total of 34,992,703 valid votes. Also read: Ganjar asks political parties and volunteers to unite to win in the 2024 presidential election

