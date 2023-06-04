Boris Johnson: Former Prime Minister could lose public funding for his Covid investigation legal costs

To receive free real-time news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our news emails Sign up for our free news emails

Boris Johnson could have funding for his legal advice withdrawn if he undermines the Government’s position or publishes evidence without permission, the Cabinet Office has said.

The former prime minister was told in a letter last week that the money would stop being available if he breached any of their conditions.

The Cabinet Office said the letter made it clear that Mr Johnson had a duty to provide truthful testimony to the inquiry, which could require him to send witness statements and requested documents.

The letter, reported in the Sunday time, would not have been in response to a recent event. However, this follows ministers launching a High Court bid to challenge the request for inquiries for his unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks.

Mr Johnson announced in May 2021 that there would be an inquiry into governments’ preparedness and handling of the Covid-19 crisis. The outcome of the investigation saw legal teams examine thousands of documents. This could be telling with a lot of unanswered questions and the reputations of those involved at stake.

Cabinet Office pressure to cooperate could continue on an already difficult path for Mr Johnson with the Sunday time suggesting that he may have already failed in his demands.

Mr Johnson had promised to send all his messages directly to the official inquiry, bypassing the Cabinet Office and Rishi Sunak.

A statement from the Cabinet Office sent to The Independent Read: This letter from officials simply reiterates that taxpayer funded lawyers are to be used to assist the Covid investigation and for no other purpose.

“The letter makes it clear that Mr Johnson has a duty to provide truthful testimony to the inquiry independently and without reference to the views of the current government.

This letter was intended to protect public funds. This in no way precludes Mr Johnson from providing any evidence he wishes.

The office added that the letter, which was sent last week, has not been seen or signed by ministers.

The letter reportedly stated: The funding offer will cease to be available if you knowingly seek to frustrate or undermine, either by your own actions or the actions of others, the government’s position in relation to the investigation, unless there is a clear and irreconcilable agreement. conflict of interest on a particular point in dispute.

He added that funding would only remain available if he met conditions such as sending the Cabinet Office any witness statements or exhibits you intend to provide to the inquest so that they can be checked. by the appropriate officials.

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, a staunch ally of Mr Johnson, said it was not a good idea for the government.

All evidence provided must be unfettered and unrestricted by government censorship in any form, she tweeted.

Tory donor Lord Cruddas, an outspoken supporter of Mr Johnson, urged the MP not to be held to ransom by the threat.

Don’t worry @BorisJohnson I can easily get your legal fees funded by supporters and crowdfunding, it’s easy, he tweeted.

After the Government launched its legal battle, Mr Johnson wrote to the Inquiries chair, Baroness Hallett, saying he was sending all unredacted WhatsApps he had given to the Cabinet Office.

He said he would like to do the same for messages on an old phone he was told not to use after it emerged the number had been available online for 15 years.

This device will be crucial, containing discussions before May 2021, in particular around the three national lockdowns he ordered.

Mr Johnson has told the President that he is not willing to let my material become a test for others when I am perfectly happy for the investigation to see it.

The Cabinet Office missed Lady Halletts’ deadline on Thursday to hand over the requested materials.

But the government department has tried to resist posting messages it unambiguously deems irrelevant.