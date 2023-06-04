



Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Technology company Baidu launched Ernie Bot in March. This Beijing-based company has launched an AI-powered Chatbot which is expected to be a competitor to ChatGPT. However, Ernie Bot refuses to answer sensitive questions. For example, during a test, Ernie did not respond when askedPresident Xi Jinping or Covid. In addition, users are also prohibited from asking questionsCommunist vision of Winnie the Pooh. Asked about Covid and Xi in English and Chinese by CNBC reporter Eunice Yoon during a segment on CNBC “Squawk Box,” mumbled Ernie Bot. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content When the reporter asks “what is the relationship between Xi and Winnie the Pooh,” not only does he get no response, but China-based Yoon’s access to Ernie is disabled. Collect New York PostXi Jinping has banned any mention of the cartoon bear wearing a red shirt on Chinese social media since 2017, after being angered by being compared to the fat Bear Bear. His anger escalated after a photo showing the dashing Xi Jinping walking next to President Barack Obama in 2013 was turned into a meme. The meme depicts Xi as an undersized cub next to Tigger, his tall, thin best friend. Before asking about Pooh, the reporter asked Ernie in English and Mandarin where the Covid-19 virus came from. “The origin of the new coronavirus is still the subject of scientific research,” Ernie replied in English, without mentioning that the virus that has killed nearly 7 million people worldwide originated in China – or may have was created and leaked from a lab in Wuhan. Ernie also declined to comment on why China ended its extreme “zero-Covid” policy, which was recently halted by an authoritarian regime following protests in the country. The chatbot doesn’t seem happy to talk about other Chinese political issues, such as whether Xi will “rule China for life” or not. He refused to answer in English or Chinese and suggested starting a new conversation. Yoon then asked Ernie to compare himself to ChatGPT OpenAI. Ernie says it’s better suited to certain tasks such as answering questions and creating dialog, while ChatGPT is more general in its ability to understand and generate natural language. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article The reason why Jack Ma returned to China turns out to be Xi Jinping (fab/fab)



