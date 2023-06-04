Politics
Dignitaries from 78 countries will attend Erdogan’s inauguration of Trkiye
Recep Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in as president of Trkiye after winning re-election in the second round of elections on May 28.
After the swearing-in ceremony in parliament on Saturday, Erdogan visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic.
The presidential complex then hosted an inauguration ceremony attended by senior officials from 81 countries, including 21 heads of state, 13 prime ministers, and parliamentary and ministerial officials.
Representatives of international organizations including NATO, the Organization of Turkish States (OTS) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) were also present.
“Trkiye took a new path after the end of the polls and the announcement of the results. The century of Trkiye has begun and the doors of growth for our country have opened,” Erdogan said during his inauguration ceremony.
“I hope that this noble mission will bode well for my nation, to which I have dedicated my life, for all parts of our hearts and for humanity. I hope that we will not disappoint our well- loved one who trusts me, our party and our alliance,” Erdoğan said.
The President added that he will not forget the outpouring of support he felt in Trkiye and surrounding areas on May 28.
“We will embrace all 85 million people (in the country), regardless of their political views, origins or sect,” Erdogan promised.
