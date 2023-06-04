Pakistani court acquits former PM Khan loyalist accused of inciting attack on residence of army generals





Prime Minister Sharif attends President Erdogan’s inauguration and seeks Turkish investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the inauguration ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans in Ankara on Saturday, where he also met with prominent Turkish businessmen and encouraged them to start strategic collaboration with Pakistan in different economic sectors.

The prime minister arrived in the Turkish capital earlier in the day at the invitation of Erdogan who was re-elected as his country’s president on May 28.

The 69-year-old leader has already led Trkiye for 20 years and will continue to be at the helm as his country celebrates its centenary in October.

During his interaction with Erdogan, the Prime Minister said that Trkiye had made impressive progress in all areas over the past twenty years, saying that the country’s progress over the two decades was nothing less than a remarkable achievement.

As the Turkish Republic commemorates its centenary this year, President Erdogan should continue to lead the great nation on the path to progress and prosperity, the Prime Minister’s Office quoted Sharif as saying in a statement after the meeting. of the two leaders.

He invited Erdogan to visit Pakistan and co-chair the seventh meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), which provides strategic direction for bilateral relations between the two countries, in Islamabad.

The prime minister then joined other world leaders at the banquet hosted by the Turkish president for visiting dignitaries.

INTERACTION WITH BUSINESS LEADERS

Sharif also met with prominent Turkish businessmen in Ankara and invited them to establish strategic collaboration with Pakistan in the fields of energy, agriculture, information technology and construction. .

A delegation from the Anadolu Group visits Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Ankara on June 3, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Prime Minister’s Office)

Last year, the two countries signed the Trade in Goods Agreement which became operational on May 1.

The deal offers Pakistan preferential access to the Turkish market where it can sell leather, rice, dates, mangoes, sporting goods, seafood and several other items at preferential tariff rates.

Trkiye also enjoys the same privilege in the Pakistani market, but on a smaller number of items, including black tea, industrial raw materials and spare parts for machinery and electronic equipment.

The prime minister outlined the government’s vision to facilitate foreign direct investment and encouraged joint ventures, said another statement issued by his office in Islamabad after his meeting. Their exchanges focused on expanding trade and investment ties to maximize mutual gains from the opportunities available in Pakistan and enhancing cooperation in key sectors of the economy through the direct presence of Turkish companies and via joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts.

Several Turkish companies informed Sharif about their existing and future investment plans in Pakistan, thanking him for facilitating their operations in his country.

A considerable number of Turkish companies are already operating in the South Asian state in various sectors while contributing to its economic development.

The Pakistani government, however, believes that there are still several opportunities for cooperation and collaboration in various economic sectors, including hydro and solar power, housing and construction, infrastructure development as well as transport and tourism.

