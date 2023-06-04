China’s Xi Jinping hails ‘unbroken’ cultural continuity to propel nation’s ascent

China’s unique development path is rooted in the historical continuity of its culture, President Xi Jinping said at a cultural symposium in Beijing, in his latest effort to uphold the legitimacy of the ruling Communist Party.

Chinese civilization is “the only one in the world unbroken”, Xi said, calling for building a modern version, adding that cultural heritage, innovation and development remain key factors for China to become a global cultural power.

Experts said Xi’s emphasis on building trust in China’s history and culture also underscores central leaders’ concerns about risks to political stability amid a narrative war against China. the US-led West.

“With unwavering cultural confidence, a deep sense of mission and a spirit of tireless striving, we must unite our efforts to create a new culture for our times,” Xi said at the symposium on Friday.

Praising the coherence and uniqueness of Chinese culture, Xi stressed the importance of a “comprehensive and deep understanding” of China’s history, which he said is “essential to more vigorously promoting a socialist culture with Chinese characteristics,” according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

“It would be impossible to understand ancient China, or modern China, let alone future China, if one does not understand China through the continuity of its long history,” Xi said, adding that such a continuity showed “at a fundamental level that the Chinese people must go their own way”.

He also described unity and inclusiveness as characteristics of Chinese civilization, where “various ethnic cultures of the Chinese nation are integrated and come together tightly even in the face of major setbacks.”

In a subtle message to those questioning Beijing’s handling of the Taiwan issue, Xi said, “National unity is always at the core of China’s core interests.”

“A strong and unified country is the pillar on which the well-being of all Chinese people depends,” he added.

Xi, who began a third term as China’s leader in October, also had a message for Beijing’s critics in Washington and other Western capitals when he continued to tout the peaceful nature of Chinese culture.

Describing China as “a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of international order,” Xi said he would continue to promote exchanges and mutual learning with different civilizations rather than to seek cultural hegemony.

“China will not impose its own values ​​and political system on others, and China will encourage cooperation rather than confrontation or the creation of small exclusive cliques,” he promised.

Defending the one-party rule ahead of the 34th anniversary of the bloody Tiananmen crackdown on Sunday, Xi said the party’s understanding of the Chinese way and its cultural self-confidence had reached a new high thanks to the integration of the Marxism and traditional Chinese culture. “This integration is the most important tool for the party to succeed,” he said.

Xi also stressed the need to remain open and inclusive while adapting foreign cultures to China’s local context.

“To build a modern Chinese civilization at this new historical starting point, China must remain confident in its culture and continue to follow its own path, and promote the Chinese experience in Chinese theory to achieve intellectual independence and autonomy”.

Observers said Xi’s messages were consistent with his efforts over the past decade to consolidate the party’s ever-growing control over ideology, information, cultural and social studies and propaganda. .

A mainland-based political analyst, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, said that compared to previous generations of Chinese leaders, Xi often sounded more assertive when talking about China’s long history. China and its cultural heritage, such as traditional Chinese medicine.

“We are seeing another authoritarian leftward turn under Xi. But unlike that of the Cultural Revolution, which ferociously denounced almost everything in our traditional culture, Xi tried a different path by reassessing his past,” the official said. ‘analyst. .

“Its emphasis on historical continuity, including some controversial aspects, is more aimed at maintaining internal stability in the face of a deteriorating external environment and a wide range of economic and social problems in the country.”

Xi’s remarks came days after he warned of the complexity and severity of China’s national security challenges, urging party cadres to “build strategic self-confidence” and prepare for “worst-case scenarios.” extremes”.

His stern warnings about “high winds, choppy waters and even perilous storms” at a National Security Commission meeting on Tuesday were clearly aimed at Washington and its allies, underscoring Beijing’s grim assessment of its acrimonious rivalry with the US. US-led West.

Many saw Friday’s symposium, held at the Chinese Academy of History, as Xi’s personal endorsement of the official institute after controversies over an academic paper last year on politics of “closure” of the Ming and Qing dynasties.

Published at the height of China’s zero-Covid lockdowns, the article sought to defend the isolationist policies of Chinese feudal rulers from the 16th to 19th centuries as a “self-restriction” designed to protect the country’s sovereignty from Western invasion. .

The article was widely criticized as an attempt to rewrite the past and question the country’s commitment to reform and opening up. But in December, its lead author and historian Gao Xiang was promoted to head the elite Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) think tank.

Ahead of the symposium, Xi paid an inspection tour of the institute, established in 2019 with his blessing, and praised it for its “fine tradition” and “high-quality results that deserve recognition.” “.

According to the mainland political observer, “Xi’s position on the controversial article is clear because it is very common in Chinese politics to use the past to talk about current issues.”

But Mei Xinyu, a researcher at the China Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, a think tank under the Ministry of Commerce, said the academic paper had been overinterpreted.

Xi’s messages at the symposium were important as Chinese culture has faced both internal and external challenges in recent years, Mei said.

“For the first time in thousands of years, [Chinese culture] was challenged by a strong Western culture with a higher level of economic and social development. This is a common challenge for almost all non-Western backward countries,” he said.

According to him, despite China’s economic rise, the revival of its cultural confidence has not fully kept pace with its national revival.

The dominance of Chinese culture at home is also being challenged by a series of trends, and China risks losing its core culture, according to Mei.

“If such a trend continues, the ultimate result will be the disintegration of state and society,” he said. “China’s development achievements stem from its historical and cultural heritage, and its future success will largely depend on its ability to consciously explore the essence of its historical and cultural traditions and develop them further.”

Mei said promoting “cultural self-confidence” and cultural heritage would be especially important for budding global powers like China.

“China has embarked on the path of restoring the status of its core culture and promoting it, while the United States and other Western countries are stepping up efforts to promote ‘cultural pluralism.’ ‘In time, the consequences of these two different paths of development will become very clear.’

In an article for the Post in April, Beijing’s top diplomat in Hong Kong, Liu Guangyuan, said Xi’s emphasis on the equality of civilizations in his global civilization initiative came as the antiquated thesis of a “clash of civilizations” resurfaces.

“As Xi said in his speech in March: ‘One will not be seen in a more favorable light by blowing out the lamp of others'[s]; nor will they go further by blocking the path of others,” Liu said.