Boris Johnson has warned he could lose legal public funding for the COVID inquiry

Boris Johnson has been warned he could lose public funding for legal advice if he tries to ‘frustrate or undermine’ the government’s position on the COVID inquiry.

Cabinet Office lawyers told the former prime minister that public money would ‘stop being available’ if he breached conditions such as disclosing evidence without permission, The Sunday Times reported.

Mr Johnson confirmed on Friday that he had sent unredacted WhatsApp directly to the COVID inquiry which is being led by retired judge Baroness Hallett.

This went against the position of the Cabinet Office, which launched a legal challenge against the inquiry’s request to hand over these documents in unredacted form.

The Cabinet Office said there were “significant principles at stake” – such as the issue of privacy.

But in a letter to Baroness Hallett, Mr Johnson said: “While I understand the government’s position, I am not prepared to allow my material to become a test for others when I am perfectly satisfied that the investigate the way.”

The Sunday Times detailed a letter sent by Cabinet Office lawyers to Mr Johnson last week which suggests his actions could cause him to lose public funding for his legal defence.

“The offer of funding will cease to be available if you knowingly seek to thwart or undermine, by your own actions or the actions of others, the government’s position in relation to the investigation, unless it there is a clear and irreconcilable conflict of interest on a particular matter in dispute,” he said.

They added that funding would only ‘remain available’ if it met conditions such as sending the Cabinet Office ‘any witness statements or exhibits you intend to provide to the inquest so that it can be verified by the competent authorities”.

The Cabinet Office said the letter was ‘intended to protect public funds’ so that taxpayer-funded lawyers are not used for any purpose other than to help with the investigation.

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, a staunch ally of Mr Johnson, said it was ‘not a good idea for the government’.

“All evidence provided must be unfettered and unrestricted by government censorship – whatever form it may take,” she tweeted.

Tory donor Lord Cruddas, an outspoken supporter of Mr Johnson, who handed him his peerage, urged the former Prime Minister not to be ‘held to ransom’ by the threat.

“Don’t worry @BorisJohnson I can easily get your legal fees funded by supporters and crowdfunding it’s easy,” he tweeted.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “This letter from officials simply reiterates that taxpayer funded lawyers are to be used to assist the Covid investigation and for no other purpose.

“The letter makes it clear that Mr Johnson has a duty to provide truthful testimony to the inquiry independently and without reference to the views of the current government.

“This letter was intended to protect public funds. It in no way precludes Mr. Johnson from providing any evidence he wishes.”

