Turks Recep Tayyip Erdogan signal economic turnaround





The apparent turnaround in the economy comes as many analysts say the large emerging market is heading for turmoil given depleted foreign exchange reserves, an expanding state-backed protected deposit system and uncontrolled inflation expectations. Mr. Simsek was highly regarded in financial markets when he served as finance minister and deputy prime minister between 2009 and 2018. Reuters reported earlier this week that Mr Erdogan was almost certain to hand him over as economic helm, marking a partial return to freer market policies after years of increased state control over commodity markets. exchange, credit and debt. Analysts say that after past episodes in which Mr. Erdogan veered from orthodoxy to quickly return to lowering rates, much will depend on how much independence Mr. Simsek is granted. This suggests that Erdogan has acknowledged the erosion of confidence in his ability to handle Turkey’s economic challenges. But while Simsek’s appointment is likely to delay a crisis, it is unlikely to present long-term solutions to the economy, said Emre Peker, director of the Eurasia Group covering Turkey. Simsek will likely have a strong mandate at the start of his term, but will face increasing political headwinds to implement policies ahead of local elections in March 2024. Mr. Erdogan’s economic program since 2021 has emphasized monetary stimulus and targeted credit to boost economic growth, exports and investment, pushing the central bank to act and severely eroding its independence. As a result, annual inflation hit a 24-year high above 85% last year before declining. Weak currency The lira has lost more than 90% of its value over the past decade after a series of crashes, the worst at the end of 2021. It hit new all-time lows above 20 to the dollar after the vote of May 28. Turkey’s longest-serving leader, Mr Erdogan, won 52.2% support in the run-off, defying polls that predicted economic tensions would lead to his defeat. His new term will allow Mr. Erdogan to continue the increasingly authoritarian policies that have polarized the country, a member of NATO, but reinforced its position as a regional military power. Mr Erdogan became prime minister in 2003 after his AK party won elections in late 2002 following Turkey’s worst economic crisis since the 1970s. In 2014 he became the country’s first popularly elected president. and was re-elected in 2018 after winning new executive powers for the presidency in a 2017 referendum. The presidential election on May 14 and the run-off on May 28 were decisive as the opposition was convinced to oust Mr. Erdogan and reverse many of his policies, including offering big interest rate hikes. interest to counter inflation, at 44% in April. In his post-election victory speech, Erdogan said inflation was Turkey’s most pressing problem. Reuters

