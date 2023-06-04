Politics
Narendra Modi’s first state visit to the US has national and global implications
Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ first state visit to the US from June 21-24 is attracting a lot of attention for its geopolitical significance. While Modi has been invited to several bilateral and multilateral meetings with US presidents in the past, this official state visit, ahead of the G20 summit in September, with a state dinner, is a signal that the US regard India as an equal partner.
In a statement, the White House said the state visit, the highest level of diplomatic reception, will reinforce the shared commitment of the United States and India to a free, open, prosperous and secure.
Indeed, the visit is significant as the United States seeks to counter China’s growing influence and possibly plans to move its investments. Political scientist Sumit Ganguly said: [Joe] The Biden administration is desperately courting India, it needs a potential counterweight to China, for global supply chain and investment reasons. It could also provide an opportunity for the United States to urge India, which so far has walked a fine line, to openly condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
The visit is also crucial for Modis’ global image and, more importantly, to boost an image at home, as part of the launch of his 2024 election campaign of India’s global demagoguery (despite violations of human rights) and in particular of Modi as a leader who has achieved this.
As part of the plan to welcome Modi, the Native American diaspora is planning events in several cities. An India Unity Day march is planned from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC; other such marches are planned in 20 other major cities, including Times Square in New York and Golden Bridge in San Francisco. Additionally, according to reports, the Indian Diaspora has planned a cultural event covering Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and west to east in front of the White House, to showcase India’s growth during Modis’ tenure of the past nine years. Modi is also likely to lead the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 in New York.
Experts warn against viewing India’s 2.8 million strong diaspora as a monolith. According to political scientist Latha Varadarajan, who is the author of a book The servant abroad, it is a particular type of foreign Indians who speak loudly, who represent specific socio-economic interests. Their views, she explains, are closely linked to their economic interests: they support the opening of Indian markets and show strong support for the pro-business policies adopted by the Modi government.
Modis hospitality events are planned by the Overseas Friends of the BJP (OFBJP) USA, as well as other right-wing organizations such as the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, which has grown rapidly in many countries across the world, with branches currently in approximately 40 countries including East Asia. HSS has some 205 local chapters in the United States and is present on many college campuses.
The OFBJP has been very influential in organizing fundraisers and other pro-Modi events. Prior to the last general election, the group organized hundreds of chai pe charcha (chatting over tea)”, as a means of influencing potential voters. They do fundraising and also work as unofficial pollsters. They call their friends and family at home and urge them to vote for Modi, Varadarajan says.
The same group participated in events like Modis at Madison Square Garden in New York in 2014 and Howdy Modi in Texas with Modi and Donald Trump in 2019. These events brought together hundreds and thousands of people who chanted the name of Modis . More than 19,000 people attended the Madison Square Garden event. And a crowd of over 50,000 was in attendance when Modi and Trump jointly addressed the “Howdy Modi!” rally in Houston, Texas.
Although exact numbers are hard to come by, such events help raise funds for the party. The group, along with other Hindu nationalist organisations, played a pivotal role in supporting and funding the BJP. Researcher Fahmida Ashraf has conducted research on several charities that channel funds to the BJP.
Diaspora diplomacy has been a key part of Modis’ political strategy since his time as chief minister of Gujarat. He has participated in various events organized by the Gujarati community, which is the largest group among American Indians. When Modi was denied a visa in 2005, he was invited to attend the Asian American Hotel Owners Association’s annual convention and trade show in Florida.
Support also comes from those in the diaspora who want to project a strong Indian state in the Western world, while ignoring human rights abuses, suppression of free speech and attacks on minorities. As Ganguly explains, some in the diaspora seem to put a lot of emphasis on restoring India’s pride and Modi has played this narrative effectively and many are willing to ignore India’s shortcomings in this. process.
The visit will likely serve to improve Modis’ image both abroad and at home. The Indian state would like to portray itself as a mouthpiece for the Global South as a state that challenges what it calls Western bullying, Varadarajan says. The state dinner hosted by Biden will send a signal that the United States and India are equal allies.
Modi calls India the “mother of democracy” and Biden refers to India as the world’s largest democracy. However, experts warn that ignoring human rights abuses can erode the very idea of what constitutes true democracy.
Kalpana Jain is the Ethics and Religion Editor at The United States Conversation, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She is an alumnus of Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Divinity School.
|
Sources
2/ https://thewire.in/diplomacy/narendra-modis-first-state-visit-to-the-us-has-both-national-and-global-implications
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Narendra Modi’s first state visit to the US has national and global implications
- Aaron Judge slams the fence to catch the Dodgers
- Hockey: Jaguars crush Sikh to come out on top
- POLL: What’s your favorite royal wedding dress? | royal | News
- Here are the 3 ingredients needed to fuel the next stock market bubble
- Google deploys AI-based image generation function to slides
- Cheerleader speaks after being shot 3 times
- Indonesia: 5.4-magnitude earthquake at sea occurs in the Banda Sea on June 4
- Turks Recep Tayyip Erdogan signal economic turnaround
- Elliot Page was once threatened by a famous actor: I’m going to fuck you to make you realize you’re not gay
- TV Tonight: The Juicy Story of How Tennis Became the Sport of the Gods | Television & radio
- Jason Pfeiffer: ‘I think there’s a zigzag in everyone’s career. I call it the zigzag’