Narendra Modi’s first state visit to the US has national and global implications

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ first state visit to the US from June 21-24 is attracting a lot of attention for its geopolitical significance. While Modi has been invited to several bilateral and multilateral meetings with US presidents in the past, this official state visit, ahead of the G20 summit in September, with a state dinner, is a signal that the US regard India as an equal partner.

In a statement, the White House said the state visit, the highest level of diplomatic reception, will reinforce the shared commitment of the United States and India to a free, open, prosperous and secure.

Indeed, the visit is significant as the United States seeks to counter China’s growing influence and possibly plans to move its investments. Political scientist Sumit Ganguly said: [Joe] The Biden administration is desperately courting India, it needs a potential counterweight to China, for global supply chain and investment reasons. It could also provide an opportunity for the United States to urge India, which so far has walked a fine line, to openly condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The visit is also crucial for Modis’ global image and, more importantly, to boost an image at home, as part of the launch of his 2024 election campaign of India’s global demagoguery (despite violations of human rights) and in particular of Modi as a leader who has achieved this.

As part of the plan to welcome Modi, the Native American diaspora is planning events in several cities. An India Unity Day march is planned from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC; other such marches are planned in 20 other major cities, including Times Square in New York and Golden Bridge in San Francisco. Additionally, according to reports, the Indian Diaspora has planned a cultural event covering Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and west to east in front of the White House, to showcase India’s growth during Modis’ tenure of the past nine years. Modi is also likely to lead the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 in New York.

Experts warn against viewing India’s 2.8 million strong diaspora as a monolith. According to political scientist Latha Varadarajan, who is the author of a book The servant abroad, it is a particular type of foreign Indians who speak loudly, who represent specific socio-economic interests. Their views, she explains, are closely linked to their economic interests: they support the opening of Indian markets and show strong support for the pro-business policies adopted by the Modi government.

Modis hospitality events are planned by the Overseas Friends of the BJP (OFBJP) USA, as well as other right-wing organizations such as the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, which has grown rapidly in many countries across the world, with branches currently in approximately 40 countries including East Asia. HSS has some 205 local chapters in the United States and is present on many college campuses.

The OFBJP has been very influential in organizing fundraisers and other pro-Modi events. Prior to the last general election, the group organized hundreds of chai pe charcha (chatting over tea)”, as a means of influencing potential voters. They do fundraising and also work as unofficial pollsters. They call their friends and family at home and urge them to vote for Modi, Varadarajan says.

The same group participated in events like Modis at Madison Square Garden in New York in 2014 and Howdy Modi in Texas with Modi and Donald Trump in 2019. These events brought together hundreds and thousands of people who chanted the name of Modis . More than 19,000 people attended the Madison Square Garden event. And a crowd of over 50,000 was in attendance when Modi and Trump jointly addressed the “Howdy Modi!” rally in Houston, Texas.

Although exact numbers are hard to come by, such events help raise funds for the party. The group, along with other Hindu nationalist organisations, played a pivotal role in supporting and funding the BJP. Researcher Fahmida Ashraf has conducted research on several charities that channel funds to the BJP.

Diaspora diplomacy has been a key part of Modis’ political strategy since his time as chief minister of Gujarat. He has participated in various events organized by the Gujarati community, which is the largest group among American Indians. When Modi was denied a visa in 2005, he was invited to attend the Asian American Hotel Owners Association’s annual convention and trade show in Florida.

Support also comes from those in the diaspora who want to project a strong Indian state in the Western world, while ignoring human rights abuses, suppression of free speech and attacks on minorities. As Ganguly explains, some in the diaspora seem to put a lot of emphasis on restoring India’s pride and Modi has played this narrative effectively and many are willing to ignore India’s shortcomings in this. process.

The visit will likely serve to improve Modis’ image both abroad and at home. The Indian state would like to portray itself as a mouthpiece for the Global South as a state that challenges what it calls Western bullying, Varadarajan says. The state dinner hosted by Biden will send a signal that the United States and India are equal allies.

Modi calls India the “mother of democracy” and Biden refers to India as the world’s largest democracy. However, experts warn that ignoring human rights abuses can erode the very idea of ​​what constitutes true democracy.

