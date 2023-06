Trump congratulates Kim Jong Un on North Korea’s election to WHO board

Former President Donald Trump celebrated North Korea’s nomination to the World Health Organization.

Trump made the remarks on his proprietary social media platform Truth Social on Friday afternoon.

“Congratulations to Kim Jung [sic] One!” Trump wrote in the post.

Trump linked his message to an article by American Greatness about the North Korean official recently elected to the board of the World Health Organization (WHO).

NORTH KOREA ELECTED TO WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION BOARD

Trump and Kim shake hands during their 2019 meeting. (AP/KCNA) (AP/KCNA)

Dr Jong Min Pak from North Korea’s Ministry of Public Health sits on the WHO’s board for a term that will last until 2026.

SOUTH KOREA DEPLOYS SHIPS, DIVERS CAN CONTINUE TO RECOVER stranded NORTH KOREAN ROCKET

The logo of the World Health Organization (WHO) is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2023. (REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo)

The communist state’s new position on the board allows them to have a say in determining the organization’s agenda and policy prescriptions.

The decision drew immediate criticism from the government of neighboring South Korea, which pointed to North Korea’s history of ignoring policies put forward by the WHO and its parent organization, the United Nations. .

EUROPEAN UNION AND SOUTH KOREA LEADERS AGREE TO INCREASE PRESSURE ON RUSSIA, CONDEMN NORTH KOREA MISSILE TESTS

Trump became the first sitting US president to meet a North Korean dictator when he shook hands with Kim Jong Un in 2019.

“It started off rough, remember that? I was saying little rocket man and he was saying I had a red button on my desk, and I’m ready to use it,” Trump recalled in an interview with April 2023.

“And then all of a sudden we get a call that they want to meet,” he added. “We would have had this whole situation rectified soon after the start of my second term.”

President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The World Health Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations, under the United Nations Sustainable Development Group.

The organization was established in 1948 alongside the creation of the UN and was given a broad mandate as the international governing body monitoring public health risks and overseeing emergency responses.

Based in Geneva, the WHO has 194 member states and operates with an annual budget of around $2.1 billion.

Timothy Nerozzi is a staff writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and email him at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-congratulates-kim-jong-un-north-korean-election-who-executive-board The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos