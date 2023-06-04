Trump slammed for congratulating Kim Jong-un on WHO deal





Donald Trump is under fire from Republicans for complimenting North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un after his country was admitted to the board of directors of the World Health Organization.

Congratulations to Kim Jung Un! the former president wrote on Truth Social, misspelling his name while sharing news of the admission.

The post drew immediate condemnation from GOP presidential candidates and state party leaders.

Kim Jong Un is starving his own people, Trump’s former UN ambassador and 2024 opponent Nikki Haley said on Twitter.

It is a complete joke that North Korea is playing a leading role at the World Health Organization.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp wrote: Taking our country back from Joe Biden doesn’t start with congratulating North Korea’s murderous dictator.

Kim Jong Un is starving his people.

Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 2, 2023

Former GOP Maryland Gov. Larry Page also derided Mr. Trump: Kim Jong-un is an enemy of America who threatens peace and freedom. The fact that Trump delusionally thinks otherwise makes him a useful idiot for China and unfit to be president.

Mr. Trump enjoyed a warm relationship with Mr. Kim during his tenure as president, frequently praising the 39-year-old despot and becoming the first sitting US leader to visit the isolated communist country.

He even boasted of having exchanged love letters with Mr. Kim, who frequently threatens the United States and its allies with nuclear attack.

Others highlighted the uniqueness of their relationship.

Fanboying a murderous dictator while misspelling his name is very on-brand for him, actor Mark Hamill wrote on Twitter.

(Associated Press)

Dr Jong Min Pak this week became the first North Korean official to be appointed for a three-year term on the WHO’s board.

It means that one of the world’s most horrific regimes is now part of a group that sets and enforces the norms and standards for global health care governance, UN Watch executive director Hillel Neuer said in a statement. a statement.

It is an absurd episode for a key UN agency in dire need of soul-searching and reform.

The others to join the board are Australia, Barbados, Cameroon, Comoros, Lesotho, Qatar, Switzerland, Togo and Ukraine.

Several recent appointments of serial human rights abusers to leadership positions in international organizations have also been condemned.

Russia took over the UN Security Council in April, while Iran chairs the 2023 UN Human Rights Council Social Forum.

A South Korean lawmaker said this week that Mr Kim was obese and suffered from severe insomnia and alcoholism.

