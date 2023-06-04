Boris Johnson risks losing legal funding for Covid inquiry, warns Whitehall





Boris Johnson has been warned by Whitehall that he could lose state-funded legal support if he undermines the government’s stance on the Covid-19 inquiry. The Cabinet Office has written to Johnson saying it could withdraw the legal advice he is providing to the former prime minister if he compromises the government’s handling of the inquiry. The funding offer will cease to be available if you knowingly seek to thwart or undermine, by your own actions or the actions of others, the government’s position in relation to the investigation, unless there is has a clear and irreconcilable conflict of interest on a particular matter at issue, the letter says. The former British prime minister last week bypassed the Cabinet Office by handing unredacted WhatsApp messages from May 2021 directly to the inquiry, even though the government has launched a legal challenge to the process. The Cabinet Office said some of the documents requested by the inquiry, led by Lady Heather Hallett, were unambiguously irrelevant and sought to challenge the claims through judicial review. But Johnson said he was unwilling to let his material become a test for others and gave the material directly to the investigation. His allies believe the government is taking legal action because serving ministers, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, could also be asked to hand over their unredacted messages at a later date. The Cabinet Office letter, extracts of which have been published in the Sunday Timessaid legal aid funding would only continue to be available if Johnson met certain conditions, including sending the Cabinet Office any witness statements or exhibits you intend to provide to the inquest for them to can be verified by the competent authorities. Johnson has so far not provided WhatsApp messages older than May 2021, as he acquired a new phone in April 2021 after a security breach. He offered to put the hardware back on that device if security experts deem it safe to do so. In a statement, the Cabinet Office said its letter was not an attempt to prevent Johnson from participating fully in the investigation. The Cabinet Office said: This letter from officials simply reiterates that taxpayer funded lawyers are to be used to assist the Covid investigation and for no other purpose. The letter makes it clear that Mr Johnson has a duty to provide candid testimony to the inquiry independently and without reference to the views of the current government. This letter was intended to protect public funds. This in no way precludes Mr Johnson from providing any evidence he wishes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/bb1764ca-293e-4484-9178-7a75cd03cb55 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos