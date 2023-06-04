Xi Focus-Explainer: Focus on the main historical and cultural institutions of China visited by Xi

The building of the Chinese Academy of History resembles a traditional Chinese cauldron, or “ding”. [Photo/cah.cass.cn]



BEIJING – North of the China National Stadium, you can see a building shaped like a traditional Chinese cauldron, or “ding.” As its distinctive appearance indicates, the building houses the Chinese Academy of History, one of the most prestigious in the country. Top Historical Research Institutions, which was established in January 2019.

Further north, the National Publications and Culture Archive of China (CNAPC) is located at the foot of the Yanshan Mountains. Established in July 2022, the CNAPC is mainly responsible for collecting and preserving Chinese publications from different eras and relevant data.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the Chinese Academy of History ahead of a meeting on cultural heritage and development in Beijing on June 2, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]



Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a visit to these two institutions on Thursday and Friday, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to the preservation and heritage of Chinese culture.

At a subsequent meeting on cultural heritage and development, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed that a deep understanding of China’s history Chinese civilization is essential to promote the creative transformation and innovative development of traditional Chinese fine culture in a more effective way.

“With unwavering cultural confidence, a deep sense of mission and a spirit of tireless striving, we must unite our efforts to create a new culture for our times,” he said.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits an exhibition hall of China’s National Publications and Culture Archive and learns about the preservation of classic publications in his collection in Beijing, June 1, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]



As Xi pointed out, a clear understanding of history is the key to China’s cultural development in the current era. In this regard, the two institutions visited by Xi are of paramount importance.

The CNAPC, for example, houses more than 25 million documents in various forms, including early classics, important publications as well as digital files.

The collection includes priceless documents that deeply reflect the historical and cultural development of China. Several original volumes of the “Four Section Complete Library” or “Siku Quanshu”, a collection of Chinese classical works compiled in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) are available here. Important modern publications such as “The Communist Manifesto” are also part of its collection. Therefore, the institution serves as a “seed bank” of Chinese civilization in many aspects.

Collecting historical documents is a long-standing tradition deeply rooted in the Chinese nation. “In an era of national prosperity and social stability, we have the will and ability to push forward Chinese culture, and we must accomplish this great endeavor well,” Xi said during his visit to CNAPC on Thursday.

The Chinese Academy of History, a subsidiary institution of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, focuses on the research and study of history, and its main functions include organizing and guiding the country’s efforts in historical research and the implementation of major national academic projects on the study. Of the history.

Since its establishment, the academy has undertaken important historical projects, such as launching the compilation of the new general history of China, building the revitalization library, and conducting research on the origins of Chinese civilization. .

During his visit to the institution, Xi entered the academy’s Chinese Archaeological Museum and viewed the exhibits on display.

As the country’s first national archaeological museum, it houses valuable cultural relics from the Paleolithic period to modern times, highlighting the evolution of Chinese civilization over 5,000 years.

During the visit, Xi expressed hope that scholars will continue to improve their research efforts and contribute their wisdom and efforts to the advancement of Chinese modernization.

On several occasions, Xi stressed the importance of studying history and asked Party members to have a historical perspective.

“If you don’t learn anything about China from the continuity of its long history, there is no way to understand ancient China, nor to understand modern China, let alone the China of the future” , Xi said at Friday’s meeting.