Politics
Rishi Sunaks’ secret Covid messages could reveal plot to oust Boris Johnson, allies say
Rishi Sunak is blocking the spread of WhatsApp messages to the Covid inquiry because he fears they will show his plots against Boris Johnson, allies of the former prime minister say.
The claims dismissed as utter nonsense by the Sunak camp come as Mr Johnson was warned he could lose taxpayer-funded legal support if he tried to undermine the government’s position on the inquiry.
And a leading scientist attacked Mr. Sunaks in a spectacularly stupid way. Eat Out to Help Out, as he comes under pressure to share his own posts on the much-criticized policy.
The former prime minister remains at the center of a stunning row as ministers launched a High Court bid to challenge the request for inquiries into his unredacted messages and notebooks.
Allies of Mr Johnson have claimed Mr Sunak is launching a legal action to prevent the release of ministers WhatsApps suggesting he may be hiding conspiracies or messages that put his Covid restaurant scheme in a bad light.
A Johnson ally told the Mail on Sunday: What is Rishi hiding? Is he plotting against Boris with Dominic Cummings? Is it because he himself broke the confinement rules? Or is he concerned that his Eat Out to Help Out program has resulted in a significant number of deaths?
They added: Rishi and Boris will testify in the fall, and it will be a gift for the Labor Party. We expect them to set up a war room and use it to beat Sunak every day.
A Whitehall source told the newspaper: The government took a judge to court for keeping messages from other ministers secret. For what? What is Team Sunak trying to hide? The cover-up office is a shambles and it’s only a matter of time before heads roll.
But a Sunak loyalist said it was just utter nonsense from the Boris camp, adding: Rishi has always been very careful about his use of WhatsApp, as shown by the lockdown messages published by the Telegraph , and there is nothing to hide.
Asked about claims by Johnson’s allies and whether Mr Sunak was trying to cover up plots against Mr Johnson, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told Sky News: No, the problem here is… should – give you elements of the investigation that have absolutely nothing to do with Covid.
Mr Jenrick said it was neither sensible nor reasonable to share information unrelated to Covid and suggested a compromise was always possible, despite judicial review. I hope this can be resolved even before the case goes to court, he added.
Bereaved families The Independent that Mr Sunak should stop trying to protect himself and hand over his own WhatsApps so that crucial pandemic decisions, including the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, can be reviewed.
RivkaGottlieb from the Covid-19 group Bereaved Families for Justice UK said: It looks like Sunak is protecting himself. It’s indecent to cover things up. I want every relevant person in government to forward WhatsApp messages.
Professor John Edmunds of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, a member of the government’s Sage committee, said Eat Out to Help Out was a spectacularly stupid idea and an obscene way to spend public money.
The former adviser said The Observer the August 2020 scheme to offer Britons a discount for eating in restaurants and pubs after the first lockdown was never discussed with scientists.
Meanwhile, it emerged Cabinet Office lawyers had told Mr Johnson the money would stop being available if he breached conditions such as disclosing evidence without permission.
The former prime minister has vowed to send all his messages directly to the official inquiry, bypassing the Cabinet Office. THE Sunday time detailed a letter sent by Cabinet Office lawyers to MrJohnson last week.
The funding offer will cease to be available if you knowingly seek to thwart or undermine, by your own actions or the actions of others, the government’s position in relation to the investigation, unless there is has a clear and irreconcilable conflict of interest on a particular point at issue, he says.
They added that funding would only remain available if it met conditions such as sending the Cabinet Office any witness statements or exhibits you intend to provide to the inquest so that it can be verified by the appropriate officials.
But former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, a staunch ally of Mr Johnson, said it was not a good idea for the government, saying posts should not be restricted by the government.
Tory donor Lord Cruddas, an outspoken supporter of Mr Johnson, also urged his ally not to be held to ransom by the threat. Don’t worry Boris Johnson I can easily get your legal fees funded by supporters and crowdfunding, it’s easy, he tweeted.
Mr Johnson wrote to the Inquiries chair, Baroness Hallett, saying he was sending all unredacted WhatsApps he had given to the Cabinet Office.
He said he would like to do the same for messages on an old phone he was told not to use after it emerged the number had been online for 15 years. This device will be crucial, containing discussions before May 2021.
Mr Jenrick acknowledged receipt of this week’s warning letter to Mr Johnson, but told Sky News: There is absolutely no sense the government will restrict what Boris Johnson wants to say, but if you use taxpayers’ funds, you obviously need to make sure that you use them appropriately.
A Cabinet Office spokesman said the officials’ letter simply reiterates that taxpayer-funded lawyers are to be used to assist the Covid investigation and for no other purpose, adding: This letter was intended to protect public funds. This in no way precludes Mr Johnson from providing any evidence he wishes.
The Independent approached No 10 to comment on claims made by Johnson’s allies.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/sunak-boris-johnson-covid-messages-b2351109.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indias Modi visits the site of a deadly train crash
- Rishi Sunaks’ secret Covid messages could reveal plot to oust Boris Johnson, allies say
- UK Weather: Met Office Predicts Hottest Day Of 2023 So Far
- ‘I don’t think that’s true’
- Rakul Preet Singh in a gorgeous cutout bodycon dress feels the wild wind blowing through her hair while on vacation in the Maldives. Watch | fashion trends
- India looks to Israeli technology to improve water treatment system
- How to keep your dog’s liver healthy
- Li Shangfu: China accuses US of ‘provocation’ after near-collision of warships
- Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team returns home with a hero’s welcome after winning Men’s Junior Asia Cup
- ‘Children with ADHD are being failed’: parents share their experiences of an overwhelmed system | Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
- Kannada actor Nithin Gopi dies aged 39 after heart attack
- Imran Khan’s trial likely in military court