Rishi Sunaks’ secret Covid messages could reveal plot to oust Boris Johnson, allies say

Rishi Sunak is blocking the spread of WhatsApp messages to the Covid inquiry because he fears they will show his plots against Boris Johnson, allies of the former prime minister say.

The claims dismissed as utter nonsense by the Sunak camp come as Mr Johnson was warned he could lose taxpayer-funded legal support if he tried to undermine the government’s position on the inquiry.

And a leading scientist attacked Mr. Sunaks in a spectacularly stupid way. Eat Out to Help Out, as he comes under pressure to share his own posts on the much-criticized policy.

The former prime minister remains at the center of a stunning row as ministers launched a High Court bid to challenge the request for inquiries into his unredacted messages and notebooks.

Allies of Mr Johnson have claimed Mr Sunak is launching a legal action to prevent the release of ministers WhatsApps suggesting he may be hiding conspiracies or messages that put his Covid restaurant scheme in a bad light.

A Johnson ally told the Mail on Sunday: What is Rishi hiding? Is he plotting against Boris with Dominic Cummings? Is it because he himself broke the confinement rules? Or is he concerned that his Eat Out to Help Out program has resulted in a significant number of deaths?

They added: Rishi and Boris will testify in the fall, and it will be a gift for the Labor Party. We expect them to set up a war room and use it to beat Sunak every day.

A Whitehall source told the newspaper: The government took a judge to court for keeping messages from other ministers secret. For what? What is Team Sunak trying to hide? The cover-up office is a shambles and it’s only a matter of time before heads roll.

But a Sunak loyalist said it was just utter nonsense from the Boris camp, adding: Rishi has always been very careful about his use of WhatsApp, as shown by the lockdown messages published by the Telegraph , and there is nothing to hide.

Ex-PM is at odds with his successor over Covid hardware

Asked about claims by Johnson’s allies and whether Mr Sunak was trying to cover up plots against Mr Johnson, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told Sky News: No, the problem here is… should – give you elements of the investigation that have absolutely nothing to do with Covid.

Mr Jenrick said it was neither sensible nor reasonable to share information unrelated to Covid and suggested a compromise was always possible, despite judicial review. I hope this can be resolved even before the case goes to court, he added.

Bereaved families The Independent that Mr Sunak should stop trying to protect himself and hand over his own WhatsApps so that crucial pandemic decisions, including the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, can be reviewed.

RivkaGottlieb from the Covid-19 group Bereaved Families for Justice UK said: It looks like Sunak is protecting himself. It’s indecent to cover things up. I want every relevant person in government to forward WhatsApp messages.

Sunak under pressure over decision to take legal action against Covid investigation

Professor John Edmunds of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, a member of the government’s Sage committee, said Eat Out to Help Out was a spectacularly stupid idea and an obscene way to spend public money.

The former adviser said The Observer the August 2020 scheme to offer Britons a discount for eating in restaurants and pubs after the first lockdown was never discussed with scientists.

Meanwhile, it emerged Cabinet Office lawyers had told Mr Johnson the money would stop being available if he breached conditions such as disclosing evidence without permission.

The former prime minister has vowed to send all his messages directly to the official inquiry, bypassing the Cabinet Office. THE Sunday time detailed a letter sent by Cabinet Office lawyers to MrJohnson last week.

The funding offer will cease to be available if you knowingly seek to thwart or undermine, by your own actions or the actions of others, the government’s position in relation to the investigation, unless there is has a clear and irreconcilable conflict of interest on a particular point at issue, he says.

They added that funding would only remain available if it met conditions such as sending the Cabinet Office any witness statements or exhibits you intend to provide to the inquest so that it can be verified by the appropriate officials.

But former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, a staunch ally of Mr Johnson, said it was not a good idea for the government, saying posts should not be restricted by the government.

Tory donor Lord Cruddas, an outspoken supporter of Mr Johnson, also urged his ally not to be held to ransom by the threat. Don’t worry Boris Johnson I can easily get your legal fees funded by supporters and crowdfunding, it’s easy, he tweeted.

Mr Johnson wrote to the Inquiries chair, Baroness Hallett, saying he was sending all unredacted WhatsApps he had given to the Cabinet Office.

He said he would like to do the same for messages on an old phone he was told not to use after it emerged the number had been online for 15 years. This device will be crucial, containing discussions before May 2021.

Mr Jenrick acknowledged receipt of this week’s warning letter to Mr Johnson, but told Sky News: There is absolutely no sense the government will restrict what Boris Johnson wants to say, but if you use taxpayers’ funds, you obviously need to make sure that you use them appropriately.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said the officials’ letter simply reiterates that taxpayer-funded lawyers are to be used to assist the Covid investigation and for no other purpose, adding: This letter was intended to protect public funds. This in no way precludes Mr Johnson from providing any evidence he wishes.

The Independent approached No 10 to comment on claims made by Johnson’s allies.