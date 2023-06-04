Imran Khan’s trial likely in military court





Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has said it is likely that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will face trial in a military court for his alleged involvement in the May 9 attacks on civilian and military installations in different cities – days after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also hinted at the possibility, a news outlet reported.

The defense minister told The Express Tribune that the former prime minister could be tried by a military tribunal if evidence of his involvement in the May 9 violence emerges in the coming days.

He also confirmed that no case had been filed against Imran so far in relation to the May 9 attacks, the outlet reported.

“Certainly…there is a chance that Imran Khan could be tried by a military tribunal,” the minister said, responding to a question about whether the ousted prime minister could be prosecuted under the Army Act.

Earlier, Asif reportedly said that no decision had been made regarding Imran’s trial under the army law, but he did not rule out the possibility, allegedly on the grounds that the PTI leader was the mastermind behind the May 9 violence and knew everything. about what was happening that day.

Now Asif has said that Imran’s trial in a military court is more likely to go ahead provided evidence of his involvement in the chaos comes to light, Express Tribune reported.

The defense minister’s remarks follow a statement by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, who said Imran would be tried by a military court for his “role” in the May 9 attacks.

