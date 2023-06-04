Politics
Minister defends government on WhatsApps as Johnson warned not to ‘undermine’ Number 10
A government minister has defended the decision to take legal action after calls for unredacted messages to the Covid-19 inquiry, and warned Boris Johnson to ensure his taxpayer-funded lawyers are used to appropriate purposes.
The government is set to launch a new legal bid to prevent the Covid public inquiry from releasing key documents about its handling of the pandemic.
A preliminary hearing on Tuesday is expected to reveal the Cabinet Office is seeking a so-called Section 19 order to strictly restrict the publication of even redacted messages, journal entries and other material.
Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told Sky News on Sunday that it was right for the government to hand over to the Covid inquiry absolutely everything that has anything to do with Covid-19 or the purpose of the inquiry .
But he said there was a point of difference between Baroness Hallett, who is leading the inquiry, and ministers over whether it was sensible or reasonable to hand over documents or messages that have nothing to do with it. do with Covid-19.
I am a former lawyer, I have been involved in court discovery requests in the past, he said.
The normal way to do this is to set reasonable parameters for asking for anything related to the case or, in this situation, the investigation, but not to ask for things unrelated to the investigation.
Mr Jenrick continued: We should maintain the common legal practice which would be applied in any civil case in the UK courts and should be applied to this investigation. We think that’s very reasonable.
I hope this can be resolved before the case even goes to court and we want to continue to cooperate productively with Lady Justice Hallett to resolve it.
The Cabinet Office had offered to give the inquiry redacted WhatsApp messages from former Prime Minister Mr Johnson and other senior officials, but this was rejected, leading the department to pursue judicial review, challenging investigative requests for disclosure of the messages in their entirety. .
He says he is taking legal action against the request for unredacted messages because it would set a damaging precedent, hinder future policy-making and invade the privacy of ministers and officials.
Mr Johnson told the inquest he was happy to deliver his unredacted messages directly to the team, but would have been warned he could lose public funding for his legal defense in the inquiry if he undermined the government’s position or if it published evidence without authorization.
According The Sunday TimesGovernment lawyers wrote to Mr Johnson last week saying the money would stop being available if he breached any of their conditions, including sending statements and documents to the Cabinet Office for redaction and approval prior to submission.
Commenting on the situation, Mr Jenrick said Sky News: It’s entirely up to the former prime minister how he cooperates with the investigation. If he wants to send them his documents or WhatsApp messages, he is free to do so.
I believe a letter was sent to him by the Cabinet Office saying that as he uses taxpayers’ money to pay his lawyers, that funding must be used for the proper purpose. But he can advance the arguments he wants and make the statements he wants in his witness statement at the inquest.
Mr Jenrick insisted there was absolutely no sense the government would restrict what Boris Johnson wants to say.
But if you’re using taxpayer funds, you obviously have to make sure you’re using them appropriately, he added.
Mr Johnson has already bypassed the Cabinet Office to send 300 pages of unredacted WhatsApp correspondence directly to the inquiry, but these only cover messages from May 2021.
Previously, messages from the height of the pandemic were not immediately available because security services told him not to turn on his personal phone after his number was posted online.
