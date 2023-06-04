Erdogan appoints new cabinet after being sworn in as Turkey’s president for historic third term

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appoints his new cabinet after being sworn in for a historic third term.

Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was sworn in for his third presidential term on Saturday, has reappointed an internationally renowned former banker as finance minister in a sign that his new government may pursue more conventional economic policies.

Erdogan, 69, was sworn in a week after winning a new five-year term in a runoff presidential race that could extend his 20-year rule in the key NATO country that straddles Europe and the United States. Asia in a quarter of a century.

Mehmet Simsek appointed finance minister

Unveiling the composition of his new cabinet, Erdogan announced the reappointment of Mehmet Simsek – former finance minister and deputy prime minister – as head of the economy. Simsek, a London-based former Merrill Lynch banker, returns to Cabinet as Treasury and Finance Minister after a five-year hiatus from politics.

The appointment comes as Turkey grapples with an inflation-fueled cost-of-living crisis that peaked at 85% in October before falling to 44% last month. The Turkish currency has lost more than 10% of its value against the dollar since the beginning of the year.

Critics attribute the turmoil to Erdogan’s policy of lowering interest rates to promote growth, which flies in the face of conventional economic thinking that rates should rise to fight inflation. Simsek’s appointment is seen as an indication that Erdogan may abandon policies that many economists have called “unorthodox”.

Hakan Fidan appointed foreign minister

In other appointments, Erdogan chose as foreign minister Hakan Fidan, who had headed Turkey’s national intelligence agency, MIT, since 2010. A former military man with a doctorate in international relations, Fidan replaces Mevlut Cavusoglu, who had held this position since 2014.

General Yasar Guler appointed Minister of Defense

Chief of Staff General Yasar Guler will take over as Defense Minister, Erdogan announced.

Earlier, dozens of foreign dignitaries attended Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony at his sprawling presidential compound in Ankara. Among them were NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Carl Bildt, a prominent former Swedish prime minister. Stockholm hopes to pressure Erdogan to lift his country’s objections to Sweden joining the military alliance – which requires the unanimous approval of all allies.

Turkey accuses Sweden of being too soft on Kurdish militants and other groups that Turkey considers terrorists. NATO wants to bring Sweden into the alliance when allied leaders meet in Lithuania on July 11-12, but Turkey and Hungary have yet to approve the bid.

Other leaders present included Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev, Venezuelan Nicolas Maduro, Armenian Nikol Pashinyan, Pakistani Shahbaz Sharif and Libyan Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

The republic will celebrate its centenary in October, and so presiding over a new “Turkish century” has become an important campaign slogan for Erdogan. During his inauguration ceremony, Erdogan hailed “the beginning of the Turkish century, a new period of glory for our country”.

“I invite the 81 provinces to come together in brotherhood. Let’s leave behind the resentments of the campaign. Let’s find a way to make up for the hurt feelings. Let’s all work together to build the Turkish century,” he said.

He also expressed his intention to introduce a new constitution, saying: “We will liberate our democracy from the current constitution produced by the military coup (of 1980) and strengthen it with a constitution promoting freedom, civil and inclusive. “

The inauguration ceremony was preceded by a swearing-in ceremony in parliament. Fans waited outside despite the heavy rain, covering Erdogan’s car with red carnations as he arrived. From there, a procession of horsemen in blue uniforms escorted the presidential convoy to the inauguration ceremony.

Erdogan was sworn in amid a host of other national challenges, including pressure to repatriate millions of Syrian refugees and the need to rebuild after a devastating earthquake in February that killed 50,000 people and leveled cities whole in the south of the country.

In power as prime minister and then as president since 2003, Erdogan is already Turkey’s longest-serving leader. He consolidated his power through constitutional changes that transformed the Turkish presidency from a largely ceremonial role into a powerful office.

Critics say his second decade in office was marred by brutal democratic backsliding, including the erosion of institutions such as the media and the judiciary, and the jailing of opponents and critics.

Erdogan beat opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a runoff election held on May 28, after narrowly failing to secure an outright victory in a first round of voting on May 14. Kilicdaroglu promised to put Turkey on a more democratic path and improve relations with the West. International observers deemed the elections free but not fair.