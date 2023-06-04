Debates 2024: Will Donald Trump take the stage?





Eight years ago, Donald Trump’s primary debate performances transformed a routine presidential campaign fixture into must-see television.

Now, his return to the forum that helped propel him to the GOP nomination is far from certain.

A QUESTION FOR TRUMP COULD DETERMINE THE RACE FOR 2024 GOP NOMINATION

The Republican National Committee on Friday unveiled criteria for debates that could keep Trump off the stage, primarily by requiring attendees to sign a pledge obligating them to support whoever ultimately becomes the nominee.

The former president had yet to commit to joining the first RNC debate, let alone backing the winner of the primary next year. During a primary debate in 2015, Trump was memorably the only candidate on a crowded stage to raise his hand when Fox News’ Bret Baier asked who among the rivals would consider not supporting the eventual nominee.

Beyond the issue of debate criteria, the Trump campaign may not see the point of submitting its candidate to a forum that evens out the contestants, at least structurally, when Trump maintains such a lead over the rest of the ground.

I guess the incentive is that you show up on stage and everyone knows who the father is and who the kids are. But he may already feel like he has it all, veteran GOP strategist Scott Jennings told the Washington Examiner. I imagined that some people would advise him not to attend, but he can’t resist a hearing. His constituents will not punish him for anything.

Trump now enjoys a much more secure grip on the Republican Party than in early 2016, when he skipped the final debate before the Iowa caucuses and later blamed his loss on the decision.

But refusing to engage in serious discussion when his most powerful rival, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL)’s main line of attack is focused on his lack of seriousness could eat away at his lead. DeSantis has become the most popular alternative to Trump, in part by claiming he has far more credibility on political issues that concern Trump supporters.

DeSantis wouldn’t be Trump’s only asset on a debate stage, however.

No less than half a dozen men and women could populate the podiums in a forum that could provide opportunities for lesser-known candidates to shine.

For DeSantis, I think the danger is not being mobbed by Trump but by the rest of the field, Jennings said. They know they have to sideline him to have a chance, so I expect the rest of the field to hit DeSantis and basically leave Trump alone. Heck, some of them may even try to be Trump’s live press secretary while it’s going on.

The Republican primary debates provide an unprecedented opportunity for these lesser-known candidates to make their case to voters.

The first GOP primary debate of 2015, which aired on Fox News, drew an estimated 24 million viewers. It was at the time the most-watched non-sporting event in cable news history.

After beginning to emerge at the top of the polls a few weeks earlier, Trump entered the debates in August 2015 with a far smaller advantage than he would enjoy if he took the stage this year.

The 2016 field was also particularly crowded, requiring two rounds of debates separating the candidates by polling thresholds. Many of the candidates were perceived, at the time, to be more qualified and of higher political stature than Trump; the real estate mogul was competing against three current and former senators and governors.

Trump’s insults and interruptions in the 2016 debates therefore felt, at least in the early rounds, like the fiery boxing of an underdog and newcomer.

This year, however, Trump would arrive on the debate stage with the most impressive resume of any candidate. Only Trump has been president, and he alone can claim to launch the populist movement that now drives the GOP.

DeSantis held firm in the debates of his two gubernatorial campaigns, but the presidential stage would represent uncharted territory for him.

The Florida governor is known more for his political preparation and knowledge than for creating the kinds of moments that stand out in a debate.

Some of his likely rivals, however, are good at it.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, for example, scored one of the most memorable blows of the 2016 primary debates when he snatched up Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) rehearsal of an identical point of discussion in consecutive answers.

Christie is expected to enter the 2024 peloton next week.

Jennings said rivals shouldn’t underestimate Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) either.

The other person to watch here is Tim Scott, who’s quite skilled and will stand out on this stage I guess, Jennings said.

Fox News will air the first RNC debate in August.

The networks are said to be maneuvering to host some of the remaining matches, although some of the candidate preferences could make the selection process difficult for the RNC.

Trump has been highly critical of Fox since leaving office, saying repeatedly in recent weeks that the network misrepresents its polls.

DeSantis is wary of participating in a debate on CNN or MSNBC, as skepticism of corporate media is a favorite subject of the governor of Florida.

