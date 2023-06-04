A year after the start of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, almost a third (32%) of Bulgarians have a positive attitude towards Vladimir Putin. Almost twice as many (60%) are those who have a negative opinion of him, according to a sociological survey of 8 Eastern European countries, published a few days ago by the Slovak research institute GLOBSEC (in Bulgaria, it was conducted by “Alfa Research” ).

Together with the citizens of Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Lithuania and Latvia, the Bulgarians show the greatest sympathy for Putin. In Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orbn has come out in favor of Moscow, struck new gas deals with Russia and repeatedly blocked EU sanctions, a fifth (21%) of the population likes Cheese fries and 71% have a negative image of him.

The authors of the annual Eastern European Trends Report quoted Rumena Filipova of the Institute for Global Analysis:

“Regardless of the Kremlin war in Ukraine, Cheese fries enjoys a high approval rating in Bulgaria compared to other European countries. This is partly due to the prevalence of Russian propaganda in Bulgaria, bolstering pro-Russian sentiment and preventing objective public debate on the issue. As a result, Bulgarians remain divided in their opinion on the conflict and even on the question of who is responsible for starting the war.”

Only in Bulgaria and Slovakia, less than half of respondents blame Russia. In Hungary, those who condemn Moscow for the aggression have risen in one year to 54% (those who blame the West are 19%). 44% of Bulgarians think Russia is to blame for the war in Ukraine (compared to 50% in 2022) 32% believe the West is to blame for provoking Russia (another 15% think Ukraine is to blame for the oppression of its Russian-speaking citizens).

In seven of the eight countries (excluding Slovakia), the majority do not see the United States as a security threat. But the massive information campaign against the region’s key ally and guarantor is paying off in some parts of society.

If before the war (in 2021) in Bulgaria 16% considered America a security threat, in 2022 this share doubled to 33% and remained at this level in March of this year. In less than two years (from 2021 to early 2023), the group of Bulgarians the definition of the United States as a strategic partner dropped from 27% to 20%.

The survey also shows that Bulgarians have the least confidence in NATO’s defensive role – only 53% believe that membership of the alliance deters hostile countries from attacking Bulgaria. Slovakia is also hesitant, but in all other countries confidence that they are protected is between 73% and 79%.

Bulgarians nor do you trust their own army to protect them. Last year, this confidence fell below 50% and has not recovered in 2023. The main reason is Russian aggression, which has caused many to question the state of national defense. But for Bulgaria and Slovakia there is something else: “massive and systematic distrust of both national and international institutions“.

Bulgarians as Xi Jinpingbut they don’t know much about him

In none of the countries covered by the research do they like the Chinese leader Xi Jinping as much as in Bulgaria.

More than a third (36%) have a positive attitude towards it and 25% have a negative attitude towards it. In all the others, those who disapprove of the Chinese president outnumber those who approve of him. In Lithuania, which clashed with Beijing over the opening of a representative office in Taiwan, 62% disapprove Xi Jinping and only 2% have a positive opinion of him

The general trend in the area is a decrease in lack of information about the Chinese leader from an average of 49% to 30%, while negative attitudes towards him have increased from 32% to 50%.

“Since 2021, Xi Jinping received much more recognition throughout the region, but this only increased negative perceptions of the Chinese president. This may be due to the unofficial shift of Beijing’s policy on Ukraine to Moscow’s position“, comment the authors of the report. They note the relatively high popularity of Xi Jinping in Bulgaria, but also add:

40% of Bulgarians still don’t know who Xi Jinping is or cannot express an opinion about it.

They like democracy, but not so much liberal democracy

On average, four-fifths of respondents in the eight countries surveyed regard democracy as a “good system” of the government. In Bulgaria, those who support it are 74%, but when asked if the same is true for “Liberal democracy“, this share drops sharply to 50%.

In either case, they are neither the strongest nor the weakest supporters of democracy in the survey.

The authors comment that the results are a signal that “the rise of some leaders with authoritarian tendencies does not necessarily mean that citizens want an alternative system of government.(in Hungary, for example, despite increasingly poor assessments of Viktor’s regime Orban and his party Fidesz, 82% approve of democracy, and 61% – its liberal version.)”Rather, it can be seen as a form of protest against certain governments and/or their policies, or lack thereof, among certain segments of the population..”

That doesn’t take away from the fact that after a decade of systematic bashing of “liberalism“and human rights activists by malevolent external and domestic actors in politics and society as atypical of the respective country and imported for foreign interests, the expression”Liberal democracyevokes negative emotions in some countries, say the authors. Such are Bulgaria, Latvia and Slovakia.

In order to obtain the most spontaneous answer possible, the interviewers used a series of 9 randomly ordered statements, in which the two questions on attitudes towards “democracy” And “Liberal democracy” were inserted. In the Czech Republic, Poland or Romania, people do not have such a big problem with liberal democracy.

THE Bulgarians are greater Orbanists than the Hungarians

The sympathy of many Bulgarians towards the autocrats and “illiberal leaderscan also be seen in the attitude towards Viktor Orban. His approval rating is the highest among the eight countries surveyed, and with Slovakia’s result, both countries like the Hungarian leader more than the Hungarians themselves. .

In fact, this “iconIlliberalism is not particularly popular in Central and Eastern Europe – an average of 31% have a positive attitude towards it, and where they like it there are distinctly pro-Russian views.

The report also notes that the approval of Orban is higher in countries where trust in their own government is low. In Bulgaria in March this year, only 27% of respondents gave a positive assessment of the government, in Slovakia – 18%.

In Hungary, Orbanis approved at 39%, a sharp drop from 55% in April 2022, when parliamentary elections were won after months of generous state financial transfers and welfare commitments. Largely due to these government policies, Hungary ended 2022 with the highest annual inflation (25%) in the EU compared to 10.4% for the 27 countries of the union and the next in the Czech Republic. with 16.8%. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages officially increased by almost 48%, energy – by almost 56%.

