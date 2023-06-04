The scepter of King Modis and the wrestlers without rights | Policy

On May 28, 2023, India’s capital, New Delhi, saw two dramatic scenes unfold within 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) of each other.

Just as a new parliament building was being opened, police officers were abusing some of the country’s best female wrestlers who had won medals at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

The wrestlers have been on the streets for a month demanding an investigation into Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, president of the Indian Wrestling Federation, who has been accused of sexually abusing them and other wrestlers, including a minor. They and their supporters attempted to march peacefully towards the new parliament building that day but were blocked by Delhi police, whose officers shoved, dragged and lifted them against their will, before arresting them. and file a complaint.

Meanwhile, Singh, who is a leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as a member of the same parliament, triumphantly entered the new building waving to the cameras.

It was this same police who were reluctant to even register a complaint by the wrestlers against the legislator. It took a Supreme Court order for the Delhi Police to perform this basic and mandatory function. But that is in line with the behavior of the Delhi police, which falls under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s central government. Over the past eight years, he has repeatedly refused to register reports against BJP leaders when they openly incite violence as well as against organizers or participants of rallies calling for violence against Muslims. He started acting like an arm of the ruling party.

That Sunday, the weird and the horrible combined. It was comical to watch a Prime Minister, elected through a democratic process, transform the inauguration of a new parliamentary building into a ceremony that resembled the unveiling of a new republic with a majority monarchy tinge. Priests from the southern state of Tamil Nadu were flown in special planes to conduct a ceremony that resembled the anointing of an emperor.

These priests presented Modi with a golden scepter, which was removed from a museum it had been in for 75 years. He had been sent there by the office of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, who had received this scepter, called a sengol, from the priests of an Adheenam or Mutt belonging to the Shaivite religious sect of Tamil Nadu.

These priests had come to Delhi by train on the day in August 1947 when India was to be declared free and the constituent assembly was to take power from the British monarch.

The sengol is a symbol of divine power. There is a variant of it in almost every society. Recently, King Charles III was seen holding a scepter after being crowned the new monarch of the United Kingdom.

Nehru, the democrat, could not allow this sengol to be part of the official ceremony of inauguration of a secular democracy. Himself an agnostic, he accepted it from the priests in private, at home, as a sign of respect. As historians have pointed out, it was put in a museum like many other gifts he had received.

The Modis government then wove a lie around itself. He claimed that the Hindu priests handed over this sengol to the Briton Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India who then handed it over to Nehru signifying the transfer of power from the British to the Indians.

According to the BJP government, the sengol represents the continuity of divine power from ancient times, which was held by a succession of Hindu kingdoms in its name. This continuity was broken for 1,300 years, during which Muslims ruled India, and then a brief interlude of British rule. After the departure of the British, the power should have returned to its rightful owners, ie the Hindus. By not placing the sengol in the seat of power in parliament and instead sending it to a museum, the BJP claims that Nehru has disrespected it and ancient Indian tradition.

Historians immediately denied the lie in this alleged sequence of events. But it was propagated through print and television as well as the ruling party as an act of historical injustice against Hindus, which was now being corrected by Modi. The spectacle surrounding the inauguration of the new parliament building therefore had to suggest the restoration of Hindu power.

The scepter was handed over to Modi along with Hindu religious songs. Holding it in his hands, Modi entered the parliament building followed by his MPs and the speaker of the chamber. He then placed the sengol near the speaker’s seat, where it is believed to remain as a reminder of this divine power.

What Modi did was nothing new. He has performed similar symbolic acts over the past eight years, effectively presenting himself as a new Hindu monarch even though elected through a democratic process. He conducts religious ceremonies and unveils temples in his official capacity.

In August 2020, Modi led a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple at a site in the city of Ayodhya where the Babri Mosque stood for over 500 years before it was torn down by a crowd mobilized during years. -campaign led by the Modis party and its affiliates. Modi himself actively participated in this campaign.

Modi has made no secret of his contempt for India’s secular character. After his second election victory in 2019, he boasted to his party lawmakers that he had effectively banned the word secularism from Indian political discourse. The inauguration of the new parliament building has again been used to give a Hindu color to the highest seat of power in India.

Opposition parties had boycotted the ceremony, accusing the Modi government of flouting parliamentary norms and accusing it of violating constitutional principles. It was a Modi show. The President of India, the titular head of state in whose name the government functions, was not invited. The vice president, who also presides over the upper house of parliament, was also sidelined.

This ceremony was broadcast live by the main television media in the country, largely blocking the scenes of violence against the wrestlers and their supporters. They were condemned as those who interfered with a sacred occasion with their selfish demands.

This contrast represents the truth of what Modi calls the New India. On the one hand, it is about using symbols like the sengol to try to inaugurate a Hindu nation. Yet, in reality, the scenes of female wrestlers being beaten near the new building make it clear that this nation can only prosper by disenfranchising all citizens, including Hindus as the main wrestlers.

As Mehbooba Mufti, the former chief minister of the now abolished state of Jammu and Kashmir, said, Hindus should not make the mistake of thinking that they are the masters of this nation. The new India, she said, should follow Kashmir in its repression where it is difficult even to breathe freedom.

What is being built is a state where no one can claim their rights. Those who try will be punished. Just like wrestlers.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.