Riding Andong, Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana welcome the community and traders to Malioboro





Voice of West Kalimantan – President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo traveled around Malioboro region, special region of Yogyakarta, on Friday evening, June 2, 2023, in a buggy. President Jokowi was seen seated next to the coachman, while Ibu Iriana sat in the back seat with Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Gudono. At around 8:30 p.m. WIB, the President and his family left the Agung Building for a number of areas around the Presidential Palace in Yogyakarta, starting from Jogonegaran area, Sosrowijayan, to Malioboro. Along the way, the president greeted and handed out t-shirts to the audience. Yani, a Jakarta resident who was on vacation in the Malioboro area, confessed to being shocked and surprised by the presence of President Jokowi and his family. He was happy to see President Jokowi and his family in person and even received a t-shirt. Very happy, I did not expect it, said Yani, in a written statement received by Suarakalbar.co.id, Sunday (06/04/2023). In the same vein, Yoga, a young man from Magelang, also did not expect to meet and receive a t-shirt from the President. Yoga claimed to have waited two hours for the opportunity. Previously, when I came here, I didn’t know there was Pak Jokowi coming here, then people said there was Pak Jokowi. Then I waited 2 hours, he said he was passing by here, then it didn’t work. So I ran to the corner where Mr. Jokowi came to get some clothes, Yoga said as she recounted her experience. Not only the community, but traders in the Malioboro region have also received help from President Jokowi. Fauzan, one of the drink merchants expressed his gratitude for the help given by the Head of State. Really happy all the same, really happy to be able to help the peddlers, really happy. They told me to sell it. “Let’s hope that Pak Jokowi will live a long time, that he will always be enthusiastic,” Fauzan said. Dadang, one of the mobile weighing service vendors, also expressed his gratitude. He represented traders in the Malioboro region and expressed his gratitude to President Jokowi. “Thanks to Mr. Jokowi, all traders in Malioboro say thank you to Mr. Jokowi. I hope he continues to be healthy,” Dadang said. FOLLOW MORE NEWS IN GOOGLE NEWS

