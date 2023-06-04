Politics
Johnson will not be limited in evidence to Covid investigation, minister insists
Robert Jenrick also insisted that it would be neither sensible nor reasonable to hand over any documents or messages to ministers if they are found to be unrelated to the pandemic as the government takes the official inquiry to court to try to limit disclosure.
Cabinet Office lawyers have written to Mr Johnson warning him the money will stop being available if he breaches conditions such as disclosing evidence without permission.
The former prime minister has been at the center of a row as ministers launched a High Court bid to challenge the request for inquiries into his unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks.
He has pledged to send all his messages directly to the official inquiry, bypassing the Cabinet Office.
He had legal advice paid for by the taxpayer, but The Sunday Times detailed the letter from government lawyers containing the warning to Mr Johnson.
The funding offer will cease to be available if you knowingly seek to thwart or undermine, by your own actions or the actions of others, the government’s position in relation to the investigation, unless there is has a clear and irreconcilable conflict of interest on a particular point at issue, he says.
But Mr Jenrick insisted that how he cooperates with the investigation is entirely up to the former prime minister.
The Home Secretary told Skys Sophy Ridge on Sunday: If he wants to send them his documents or WhatsApp messages, he is free to do so.
He can put forward the arguments he wants and make the statements he wants in his witness statement at the inquest.
There’s absolutely no sense the government will limit what Boris Johnson wants to say, but if you’re using taxpayers’ money you obviously need to make sure you’re using it appropriately.
He denied there were fears in Number 10 that Rishi Sunak’s posts could reveal a plot to bring down Mr Johnson, saying: No, as I said, the problem here is a simple legal issue.
With Mr Johnson in the center of the row at the moment, the government is trying to avoid having to hand over what he sees as irrelevant messages from other ministers.
This could include evidence from the prime minister, who was chancellor during the pandemic.
Mr Jenrick told Ridge: We want to hand over to the Covid investigation absolutely everything that has anything to do with Covid-19 or the purpose of the investigation.
Where there is a difference is that we do not believe it is sensible or reasonable to hand over documents or messages that have nothing to do with Covid-19.
As a former lawyer, he said, the normal way to go is to set reasonable parameters, but not to ask for completely unrelated things.
He insisted the government held the inquiry chair, Baroness Heather Hallett, in the highest regard and was not asking for special treatment.
I hope this can be resolved even before the case goes to court, he added.
The Cabinet Office insisted the letter to Mr Johnson was intended to protect public funds so that taxpayer-funded lawyers are not used for any purpose other than to help the investigation.
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, a staunch ally of the former Tory leader, said it was not a good idea for the government.
All evidence provided must be unfettered and unrestricted by government censorship in any form, she tweeted.
Tory donor Lord Cruddas, an outspoken supporter of Mr Johnson, who presented him with a peerage, urged the MP not to be held to ransom by the threat.
Don’t worry @BorisJohnson I can easily get your legal fees funded by supporters and crowdfunding, it’s easy, he tweeted.
After the government launched its legal battle, Mr Johnson wrote to Lady Hallett, saying he was sending all unredacted WhatsApps he had given to the Cabinet Office.
He said he would like to do the same for messages on an old phone he was told not to use after it emerged the number had been available online for 15 years.
This device will be crucial, containing discussions before May 2021, in particular around the three national lockdowns he ordered.
Mr Johnson told the Inquiry Chair that he was not willing to let my material become a test for others when I am perfectly happy for the Inquiry to see it.
The Cabinet Office missed Lady Halletts’ deadline on Thursday to hand over the requested materials.
But the government department has tried to resist posting messages it unambiguously deems irrelevant.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.glasgowtimes.co.uk/news/national/23566233.johnson-will-not-restricted-evidence-covid-inquiry-minister-insists/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Johnson will not be limited in evidence to Covid investigation, minister insists
- It’s “ladies night” at the 34th Mariachi USA Festival at the Hollywood Bowl
- Huskies fall in 15-12 slugfest against Oral Roberts
- A Philadelphia entrepreneur combines fashion and activism
- Google Wallet has added new features to make your daily life even more convenient.detail
- Imran Khan will likely face trial in military court, Pakistan’s defense minister says
- Riding Andong, Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana welcome the community and traders to Malioboro
- Did Chiranjeevi have cancer? The actor reveals the TRUTH
- CRiver supports Offiong Edem’s Table Tennis Grassroot Project
- Christie Brinkley’s dashing son causes a stir in rare photo with celebrity mom
- Coming Meteor Lake, Raptor Lake Refresh, Alchemist+
- Erdogan was sworn in for another five years as Turkey’s president