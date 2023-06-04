President Erdogan hails the start of the Turkish century as he begins a new term

Mr Erdogan, 69, won a new five-year term in a run-off of the presidential race last week, which could extend his 20-year rule in the key country by a quarter of a century. NATO that straddles Europe and Asia.

The country of 85 million people controls Natos’ second-largest army, hosts millions of refugees and played a crucial role in brokering a deal that allowed Ukrainian grain to be shipped across the Black Sea, thus averting a global food crisis.

The republic will celebrate its centenary in October, and thus presiding over a new Turkish century has become an important campaign slogan for Mr. Erdogan.

During his inauguration ceremony at the presidential palace on Saturday, he hailed the beginning of the Turkish century, a new period of glory for our country.

I invite the 81 provinces to come together in brotherhood.

Let us leave behind us the resentments of the campaign.

Let’s find a way to make up for the hurt feelings.

Let’s all work together to build the Turkish century, he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Ali Unal/AP)

He also expressed his intention to introduce a new constitution, stating: We will liberate our democracy from the current constitution produced by the military coup (of 1980) and strengthen it with a constitution promoting freedom, civil and inclusive.

Dozens of foreign dignitaries attended the inauguration ceremony, including NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Carl Bildt, a former high-level Swedish prime minister.

Stockholm hopes to pressure Mr Erdogan to lift his country’s objections to Sweden joining the military alliance which requires the unanimous approval of all allies.

Turkey accuses Sweden of being too soft on Kurdish militants and other groups that Turkey considers terrorists.

NATO wants to bring Sweden into the alliance when allied leaders meet in Lithuania on July 11-12, but Turkey and Hungary have yet to approve the bid.

Other leaders present included Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev, Venezuelan Nicolas Maduro, Armenian Nikol Pashinyan, Pakistani Shahbaz Sharif and Libyan Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, as well as several other leaders from Africa, Central Asia and the Balkans.

The inauguration ceremony was preceded by a swearing-in ceremony in parliament.

Fans waited outside despite the heavy rain, covering Erdogan’s car with red carnations as he arrived. From there, a procession of cavalry in blue uniforms escorted the President’s convoy to the inauguration ceremony.

All eyes are on the announcement of his new cabinet.

His alignment should indicate whether there will be a continuation of unorthodox economic policies or a return to more conventional ones amid a cost of living crisis.

Mr Erdogan was sworn in amid a host of national challenges ahead, including a struggling economy, pressure to repatriate millions of Syrian refugees and the need to rebuild after a devastating earthquake in February that killed 50,000 people and razed entire towns in the south of the country.

Turkey is grappling with an inflation-fueled cost-of-living crisis that peaked at 85% in October before falling back to 44% last month.

The Turkish currency has lost more than 10% of its value against the dollar since the beginning of the year.

Critics attribute the turmoil to Mr. Erdogan’s policy of lowering interest rates to promote growth, which flies in the face of conventional economic thinking that rates should rise to fight inflation.