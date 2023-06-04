Politics
Rahul berates Modi; US lawmakers extend prime minister’s rare honor in Washington
Rahul’s comments about Muslims and the Muslim League leave yet another trace of controversy abroad.
Controversy continues to plague Rahul Gandhi during his stays abroad. His remarks on India in
the UK in February led the BJP to block parliament as MPs felt India had been belittled.
Opposition lost opportunity to scrutinize government in crucial budget
Sessionthe Budget passed without discussion due to disturbances on both sides. During his
current visit to the United States, coming as he does on the eve of the Prime Ministers’ state visit to this
country, one might have expected India’s longest-serving party leader to be circumspect. Her
Remarks about democracy and the state of India’s economy painted a bleak picture. Some of his
these remarks even betrayed his lack of appreciation for history.
Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the United States, which began last Thursday, was marked by cross-currents. As
expected, he berated Narendra Modi’s regime while addressing a reasonably well-attended audience
meetings organized by the overseas wing of his party, led by Sam Pitroda. (His meetings were
in large auditoriums, not in parks or open stadiums as is the case with Narendra Modi during
his overseas visits since 2014.) His assessment of India was apparently not shared by the United States either.
legislators or even by economic analysts. While Rahul was on American shores, the United States
The States Congress took a bipartisan party (supported by ruling Republicans as well as Democrats)
decision to grant Narendra Modi an honor hitherto given to Winston
Churchill and Nelson Mandelaof being invited to address the joint US apex session
legislature for the second time in its nine-year term. Jawaharlal Nehru, who served as prime minister for 17 years
years, was invited once. Four other Indian Prime Ministers, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari
Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh had received this honor once each. Modi, who had
addressed to the United States Congress in 2016, will again do the honors in Washington on the 22
June, a day after leading the world in observing International Yoga Day at the United Nations
Headquarters in New York.
As Rahul Gandhi painted a grim picture of India’s economy before his audience in San
Francisco and Washington, his skepticism was laid bare by a Morgan Stanley study, which
said that India has transformed in less than a decade: “India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,
has transformed, earning a place in the global order and becoming a key driver for Asia and
global growth. Noting that there is significant skepticism towards India, especially with overseas
investors, Morgan Stanley said skeptics have an ostrich attitude, turning a blind eye
to the significant changes that have taken place in India, especially since 2014. India today,
according to the report, is different from what it was in 2013. In a short time, India has gained positions
in the global order with significant positive consequences for the macroeconomic and market outlook.
In San Francisco, while responding to a representative of the Bay Area Muslim community Rahul
shot himself in the foot, he may have unknowingly reversed Indira Gandhi’s diets and
Rajiv Gandhi when he said that the condition of Muslims in India now resembles that of Dalits
during the decade of the 1980s. Between 1980 and 1989, India had an unbroken rule of Congress, the
Grand Old Party’s last term as the ruling party (it later returned to power, thanks to
coalition support). His demeanor was reminiscent of his February remark at Cambridge when he
told a Sikh gentleman that Sikhs were now treated as second-class citizens. As
opposition leader Rahul has the right to express opinions contrary to the official position, but does that give
him carte blanche to denigrate the nation on assumptions that may not stand up to a decisive
test?
In Washington, while speaking to the National Press Club (NPC), Rahul rightly mocked his
lineage, he was the fourth generation of a family that had been invited by the prestigious
bodyJawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi having been guests of the NPC at
their time. However, unlike his esteemed predecessors, he blundered. Reply to a
question on the alliance between the Indian National Congress and the Indian Muslim Union
League (IUML), a state party in Keralahe, said the League was completely secular.
Secularism and Muslim League are antonyms in themselves. The communal division began with the
Muslim League formed in 1906. Hindu Mahasabha was formed in 1923. Rashtriya
Swayamsevak Sangh was born in 1925. In 1916, Congress signed the Lucknow Pact with the
League, which established separate electorates for Hindus and Muslims, the seeds of partition
have been sown. IUML was the remnant of the party that divided India in 1947 in 1948 the
members of the party led by Mohammad Ali Jinnah, who had not crossed Pakistan and
decided to be Indian nationals, had formed the party. The IUML was initially an ally of the
Communist-led Left Front and, since 1976, part of the Congress-led United Democratic Party.
Before in Kerala. Rahul Gandhi’s victory over Wayanad in 2019 has been attributed to the support of IUML.
In 1948, Jawaharlal Nehru called IUML a collaborator. This rating has been forgotten
since 1976 since when the Muslim League has been an important Congress ally in Kerala.
Rahul Gandhi was described by his host at the Washington DC National Press Club as the
India’s most prominent opposition politician. To be the High Command of Congress itself
under the dispensation of Mallikarjun Kharges, Rahul is entitled to be described as such. A sense of
history can do him good.
