Imran Khan openly accuses military of claiming Pakistani establishment is trying to destroy his PTI, report says





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the military and its intelligence agency of openly trying to destroy his political party, saying he had “no doubt” he would be tried by a military court and imprisoned, according to a media report. Khan has previously hinted at military involvement in a crackdown on his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), but his remarks in an interview at his Lahore residence on Saturday night were the most direct yet.

“It’s completely establishment,” the former cricketer said when asked who was behind the crackdown. “Obviously the establishment is referring to the military establishment, because they’re now openly – I mean, it’s not even hidden anymore – they’re just out in the open,” Reuters news agency said. quoting Khan.

According to the report, an army spokesperson did not respond to request for comment.

A year-long standoff between Khan and the army came to a head last month when buildings and military assets were reportedly ransacked by his supporters.

Political unrest has heightened uncertainty in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million, which is also struggling financially. Its $350 billion economy is struggling to avoid defaults, rein in record inflation and cope with a falling currency.

Khan called the violent protests that erupted after his brief detention a “false flag operation” directed against him.

Authorities have begun the process of trying dozens of people, including members of his party, suspected of involvement in the protests before a military court, which is usually reserved for military personnel or those classified as enemies of the state.

“It’s the only way they can put me in jail,” Khan said, adding that the military wanted to prevent him from regaining power in November’s elections.

He claimed that around 150 criminal cases against him were frivolous and would be dismissed in any civil court. “So their only hope, and because they are determined to get me out of the way, I believe they will, is to imprison me,” he explained.

“I have absolutely no doubt that military courts are for me,” said Khan, who is currently out on bail.

According to Amnesty International, Pakistani military courts have already demonstrated a disregard for due process, a lack of transparency, forced confessions and executions after unfair trials.

