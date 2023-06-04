Jokowi opens sea sand exports, fishermen’s nightmare breeds

The Riau Archipelago is one of the sea sand extraction points in Indonesia. The waters in this area were the location of a sea sand mine which was exported for reclamation from the island of Singapore in 2000

At that time, the environmental impact was felt by the fishermen. Catches are declining, seas are cloudy, corals are damaged and there is a threat of land erosion.

The government then issued a regulation banning the export of sea sand in 2003. However, the fishermen’s disaster of 22 years ago could be repeated, after President Joko Widodo reopened the export tap for the sea ​​sand mines by publication of PP No. 26/2023. .

Various parties, including coastal communities from various parts of Indonesia, rejected the publication of PP No. 26/2023 regarding the management of sedimentation products in the sea and called for the repeal of this regulation. It is considered that this rule will only trigger many negative impacts that will harm many aspects of life.

The memory of Amirullah (59 years old), figure of fisherman of the regency of Tanjung Balai Karimun, in the province of the Riau islands (Kepri) is still clear 22 years ago. Their clear sea suddenly became cloudy, the corals were damaged, the fish disappeared. The disaster occurred when a mining company was dredging sea sand off Karimun.

At this time, the income of Amirullah and the fishermen dropped dramatically due to the damaged sea. “In 2001 we were very affected, there were no more catches, the coral reefs were gone,” Amir told Mongabay Indonesia on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

The majority of fishermen in Karimun use nets to fish in boats under 5 gross tonnage (GT). Their fishing area is located on the sea coast. At the same place, the sea sand mining destroyer boat also works. “The sea sand mine is close to the island, with the sea sand mine at that time our catch was disturbed,” Amir said.

Seeing the adverse effects of the mining of sea sand which was exported for the reclamation of the island of Singapore, President Megawati then banned the export of sea sand by an Executive Order (SK) of the Minister of Industry and Commerce No. 117/MPP/Kep/2/2003 regarding the temporary suspension of sea sand exports. The main reason it was banned was because it was considered harmful to the environment which has the potential to sink small islands.

It seems that this catastrophic damage to the sea will happen again, after President Joko Widodo turned on the tap for the export of sea sand mines, as stated in the Government Regulation No. 26/2023 regarding the management of sedimentation products Marine. Sand extraction companies are experiencing a new boom, particularly in the Riau archipelago, one of the sites for the exploitation of marine sand.

Amir admitted that he had not received the news. He also received no socialization from the central or regional government. “I just learned about it from friends in the media. We want everything about the sea to be socialized with the fishermen first,” Amir said.

In fact, currently, the sea in Karimun has started to recover, although it is not 100% after 22 years, it has been badly damaged by the extraction of sea sand. “It’s about to recover, now the catches have started to improve, uh (the sea sand mine) is about to be reopened,” Amir said.

Not only in Karimun, the waters of the city of Batam are also a regular in the extraction of sea sand. Fishermen also fear that the environmental impact caused by the sand mining that occurred in 2000 could be repeated.

One of the fishermen, Hamdan Umar, said that in 2000 a sea sand mine operated in the waters of Pemping village, Rear Padang, Batam City. At that time, the impact of sand mining was felt by fishermen and coastal communities.

In fact, not only does it cause fishermen’s catches to disappear, but this mining activity also creates abrasion or erosion of the land. “In the past, the pillars of the stilt houses of the residents of Pulau Labuh would float, as the sand where the poles were stuck eroded away,” Hamdan said.

In 2019, Hamdan said, two mining companies again applied for permits to extract sea sand. The fishing community rejects this activity, as they do not want the damage of 2000 to be repeated. Apart from this, it is also suspected that the company that applied for the permit violated the regulations so that the mining did not take place.

Even though there is currently a possibility that the sea sand mining company will return to Pemping, Hamdan confirmed that he would still refuse. “I will look to the association to reject this sea sand mine again, we remain firm in our refusal, reflecting on the damage that occurred in 2000,” he said.

Compensation is not a solution

Fishermen in the Riau Archipelago cannot do much with government policies. Even if the exploitation of sea sand will start booming again, they ask the government to pay attention to the fate of fishermen.

Amirullah hopes there is a solution for them and not against the mining companies. The solution is not for the company to provide compensation of IDR 600,000 to IDR 1 million to the fishermen affected, but a long-term solution. “If the compensation is for example 1 million rupees, two days have passed, even if there are children and a wife to maintain,” he said.

He offers a solution so that the company does not need to compensate, but provides assistance with vessels over 5 GT so that Karimun fishermen can go to sea further from the point where the mine is located. sea ​​sand. “If now our ship goes to sea at the shore where there is a sea sand mine, it will cause problems,” he said.

Also, as Hamdan said, corporate compensation is not a solution, because the value of compensation is not comparable to the income of fishermen when they go out to sea with healthy seas. “We go to sea all day, we can get millions of rupees. That’s why I ask my fishing friends not to be tempted by compensation,” Hamdan said.

Especially if the coral has been damaged, Hamdan said, several studies have clearly indicated that the coral can revive perfectly and it will take decades. “If we accept this sea sand mine, it amounts to causing us problems, the impact will be horrific,” he said.

Rejection from various parties

Representatives of coastal communities from various parts of Indonesia who have been assisted by several NGOs such as Walhi, Greenpeace Indonesia, People’s Coalition for Fisheries Justice (Kiara) and Destructive Fishing Watch (DFW), Wednesday May 31, 2023, have yesterday rejected the issuance of PP No. 26/2023 regarding the management of sedimentation products at sea. It is considered that this regulation will only trigger many negative impacts that will harm many aspects of life.

Destructive Fishing Watch (DFW) Indonesia national coordinator Moh Abdi Suhufan responded that the regulations were driven by operational considerations and were purely commercial. This is contrary to the commitment of the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries who wants to make ecology and the environment the commander-in-chief at sea.

WALHI, together with all the regional executives of the various provinces, also strongly rejected the implementation of PP 26/2023 and called for the repeal of this regulation.

Parid Ridwanuddin, National Executive Director of Coastal and Marine Areas of WALHI, noted that the release of PP 26/2023 was a step backwards in the context of the protection and management of Indonesia’s coastal and marine resources. In particular, the protection of the fishing grounds of fishermen who are the main producers of seafood products in Indonesia.

While Greenpeace Indonesia considers the issuance of PP 26/2023 a form of green laundering (greenwashing) conducted by the Indonesian government. The practice is a marketing gimmick through fake images.

Afdillah, Greenpeace Indonesia’s maritime campaign manager, said what the government was doing was replaying a narrative that seemed to prioritize environmental restoration and sustainability.

But, in fact, they even rolled out the red carpet to business and oligarchic interests, he pointed out.