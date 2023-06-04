Roast and Ride: Republican primary heats up with bikers, barbecues and a Trump-shaped hole | US Elections 2024





There were hay bales and Harley-Davidsons. There was sliced ​​pork and country paraphernalia. There have been serious talks about defeating the Democrats to win back the White House. But at the center of it all was a hole in the shape of Donald Trump.

The 2024 Republican presidential primary began in earnest on Saturday when eight candidates minus Trump took part in Iowa Sen. Joni Ernsts Roast and Ride, a combination barbecue and motorcycle ride.

The annual event is a slice of pure Americana. When a young pastor offered a prayer in the back of a pickup truck in front of a large yellow barn owned by Harley-Davidson, the bikers took off their caps, placed them over their hearts and bowed their heads. The convoy rode in staggered formation past churches, suburban homes with mowed lawns, shopping malls and rolling farmland to the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Mike Pence, who is expected to make his first official debut next week, was the White House’s only hope for the charity parade. The former vice president, who turns 64 next week, rode a cobalt blue bicycle and wore jeans, boots, a white helmet and a black leather vest with patches that said Indiana, Pence, rolling thunder and messages of support for the army.

Pence was among Republican hopefuls who, speaking in front of bales of hay and a glimpse of the map of Iowa, gave speeches lasting about 10 minutes each inside a wood-roofed building where about a thousand voters lunched on green tablecloths. But none mentioned Trump by name, giving the impression of a party in denial.

Motorcyclists, including Mike Pence, first from left, ride during the Roast and Ride rally in Des Moines. Photo: Dave Kaup/Reuters

The two-hour cattle call also made tangible a dilemma facing Republicans as a growing field threatens to split opposition to Trump, allowing his strong base of support to prevail as in the primary. of 2016.

It worries me because my family is also divided: I’m married to a Trump supporter, so I know what grassroots support Trump has, said Marie Andries, 74. Everyone has the right to run for president, but it hurts the primary process a bit.

Andries supports Florida Governor Ron DeSantis because of his promotion of parents’ rights. Trump has done a good job during his tenure, but I just want younger, newer blood in the White House, she added. I would vote for DeSantis, not Trump this time.

DeSantis was joined at the event by his wife, Casey, who wore a black leather jacket in 86-degree weather with the words Where Woke Goes to Die, an outline of Florida and the image of an alligator on the back. She showed their three young children the inside of a tractor cabin.

The governor himself wrapped up his first week as official candidate after a three-state early-vote blitz spoke to voters, shook hands, gave autographs and signed a man’s Bible who thanked DeSantis for standing up to Disney. He posed for a photo with another man wearing a cap that said Is this heaven? No, his Iowa lines from the romantic baseball movie Field of Dreams.

Mike Pence at the Iowa Rally. The former vice-president came out light compared to the others, said a passerby. Photo: Dave Kaup/Reuters

Dressed in a plaid shirt and jeans, DeSantis, second only to Trump in the polls, was the last and perhaps most energetic speaker at the rally and provoked the most enthusiastic response. He defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic. We chose freedom over faucism and took an indirect hit at Trump by insisting: Leadership is not about entertainment. Leadership is ultimately about results and that’s what we do at Florida State.

He was defiant in defending his battle with Disney over Florida law restricting discussion of gender and sexuality in schools. I stand up for the people I represent: I don’t outsource my leadership to woke companies, he said to applause.

DeSantis noted that some Republicans criticized his position. But I can tell you right away that we stand up for the protection of our children. We will fight against anyone who seeks to rob them of their innocence and, on these principles, I will not compromise. I stand here.

It’s not the first time the former congressman has used Churchill’s language in promising to fight progressive policies that have gone too far: the waking mind virus represents a war on the truth, we so let’s wage a war against the world. We will fight revival in education. We will fight corporate revival. We will fight the revival in the halls of Congress. We will never, ever surrender to the awakened crowd. We will ensure that the awakened ideology leaves it in the dustbin of history. Let’s go.

Signs at the Des Moines rally. The growing number of Republican presidential hopefuls threatens to split opposition to Trump. Photo: Dave Kaup/Reuters

Such remarks were well received by the crowd but DeSantis did not dominate as he had seemed possible six months ago. Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Michigan businessman Perry Johnson, author Vivek Ramaswamy and the Conservative radio host Larry Elder also spoke at the event.

Yet Trump was the love that dare not speak his name as all the candidates danced around mentions of the former president. Haley repeated a version of a line she used as a candidate that seems to allude to 76-year-old Trump and his myriad controversies: It’s time for a next-generation leader. We have to leave behind the baggage of negativity.

The candidates have focused on similar conservative themes: castigating Joe Biden, attacking woke ideology, promising tough policies on China and the US-Mexico border and restrictions on abortion and gender-affirming policies. Scott, who is African American, stared at a sea of ​​white faces and joked: I’m sometimes hard to miss.

But the event has rarely generated the loud fireworks of a Trump campaign rally.

Jerry Kennon, 70, who has been going to Roast and Ride every year for eight years, said: I thought they were great. At the risk of sounding harsh, Pence came out light compared to the others. Nikki Haley: great. DeSantis closed it very well. The other guys, some I had never heard of. They showed well. I’m not sure they stand a chance, but I’m pretty impressed with Nikki Haley and DeSantis.

Donald Trump, pictured in 2020, was the love that dare not speak his name at the Iowa rally. I’m afraid Trump’s only role in this election is a spoiler, one attendee said. Photograph: Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images

Kennon, a retired pharmaceutical business manager in a yellow Iowa football t-shirt, added: I’m afraid Trump’s only role in this election is a spoiler, that he may. spoil for Republicans. I kind of wish he would back off and leave him alone, but he won’t.

Support at the event appeared fragmented. Marie Kline, 71, wearing a DeSantis sticker, said: I like DeSantis because he’s a gentleman. He is hard. The way he handled Covid in Florida. I like the fact that he fights in schools. It’s an option if you want it but not in schools. And I also admire his past military experience, I admire the way he takes on Disney.

She added: Trump was a good president but I don’t like him as a man. It makes it hard for me to vote for someone I really don’t like.

Others were in favor of Haley. Jeff Bruns, 58, who works in IT, said: His common sense meter far exceeds his BS meter. She got the right message. Bruns called DeSantis a braggart.

Analysts have warned that, just like in 2016, a split of votes among the various candidates could allow Trump to win a plurality in the early voting states and secure the nomination.

In an interview with the Guardian, Ramaswamy denied that would be a problem. He said: I don’t think there’s any kind of political science engineering to be done. The question is, who has the right vision for the country? What are we running towards? I deliver that, and I think more competition is good. I support that. I think it makes us stronger, actually. So I’m not afraid of the competition. I accept it because it makes us that much stronger as a party, as a movement and as a country.

Yet even at an event where Trump did not appear, his supporters were in evidence, some wearing caps and t-shirts bearing his name. Leonard Wallace, 76, a retired radio and television engineer, said: Everything he promised to do, he did, and he knows what the swamp is like and they are really after him. He fights the swamp and does everything. He has the courage and courage to do so.

When the rally ended, DeSantis and other candidates worked in the room. But a woman was standing outside and handing out blue stickers that read Trump: Make America great again! 2024 to people as they are gone. She noticed with some surprise: Nine out of 10 people take them!

