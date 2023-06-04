Narendra Modi promises ‘toughest punishment’ as death toll passes 300





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said those responsible for India’s fatal train crash will receive the “toughest punishment”. More than 300 people were killed and 900 injured in Friday’s accident in Balasore district of Odishawith the death toll rising after 15 bodies were recovered on Saturday evening. During his visit to the crash site earlier in the day, Mr Modi pledged to care for the families of those killed and injured. He said: “This is a very important, painful and worrying incident. “Those family members who have been injured, the government will make no effort for their well-being.” The Indian leader said the government “is with the families in their hour of mourning”, and said “all types of enquiries” had been ordered to determine the cause of the crash. “The culprits should receive the harshest punishment – they will not be spared,” he warned. A preliminary report said a signal failure caused a passenger train to change tracks and hit another passenger train. A freight train was also involved in the incident, which happened around 7 p.m. local time on Friday. KS Anand, public relations officer for South Eastern Railway, said: “The Coromandel Express was supposed to travel on the main line, but a signal was given for the loop line instead, and the train ran into a train from goods already parked on there. “Its coaches then fell onto the tracks on either side, also derailing the Howrah Superfast Express.” Sudhanshu Sarangi, director of the Odisha State Fire and Emergency Department, said there were no survivors among the wreckage, adding: “It’s very, very tragic – I I’ve never seen anything like it in my career.” Hundreds of seriously injured people are hospitalized and there are still bodies to be recovered from the rubble, so the death toll is likely to rise. A local school served as a makeshift morgue and police helped people identify deceased relatives, whose bodies were covered in white cloths and placed in shackled bags. The story continues Mr Modi spoke to rescuers and inspected the wreckage on Saturday. He also met survivors. “Words cannot capture my deep sadness,” he said. “We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected.” Learn more:

How safe is India’s rail network? Families of the dead will receive one million rupees (9,700), while the seriously injured will receive 200,000 rupees (1,950), with 50,000 rupees (485) for minor injuries, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw . Some state governments have also announced compensation. The leader of the opposition Congress party, Jairam Ramesh, said the accident proved that safety should be a priority on the rail network. Mr Modi’s government has launched high-speed trains to upgrade the network, but critics say more focus needs to be put on safety and upkeep of the aging infrastructure.

