Trump lawyers ask judge in New York silence case to step down | donald trump





Donald Trump’s lawyers have asked the judge in the former New York president’s criminal trial, Juan Manuel Merchan, to step aside due to what they say is bias and a conflict of interest arising from the work of his daughters for the leading Democrats.

In April, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records, stemming from his $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claimed an affair he denies, shortly before the 2016 elections.

After his impeachment, Trump complained that Merchan was a Trump-hating judge from a family of Trump critics.

On Friday, Trump’s attorneys alleged that Merchan, a respected Manhattan criminal court lawyer, tipped the scales in two other cases by involving himself in plea bargains for Trump’s longtime finance chief and forcing him to testify against the Trump Company in exchange for a five-year contract. barely a month.

Trump attorneys Susan Necheles and Todd Blanche also asked Merchan to explain three donations totaling $35 made to Democratic causes in his name in 2020.

Merchan did not respond to donation inquiries, which include $15 for Joe Bidens’ campaign against Trump, according to federal records. Such contributions are generally prohibited by court rules.

Trump’s criminal case is historic, and it’s important that the people of New York and this nation be confident that the legal officer presiding over it is impartial, Trump’s attorneys wrote in a recusal motion.

Merchan denied such a request when the Trumps company was on trial. Trump’s lawyers could also play a game to raise the issue on appeal. They also submitted 42 pages of what it says is evidence of Merchans bias.

The silent money case continues in state court while Trump’s lawyers seek to transfer him to federal court, which would dismiss Merchan. A federal judge has scheduled a hearing for June 27.

Merchan has appeared respectful and accommodating in limited interactions with Trump, refusing to issue a gag order even as the ex-president pilloried him, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and others.

At a recent hearing, Merchan said he’s going out of his way to make sure he doesn’t prevent Trump from having every chance to advance his bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

Trump’s recusal motion extends to Merchan’s previous criticisms.

Merchans’ daughter, Loren, is a political consultant whose firm has worked for prominent Democrats, including Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump could face Biden again at the polls next year. He and his allies call for a witch hunt against him.

I have a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris, Trump said, hours after his April arraignment.

Trump also claimed that Merchan pushed former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg to plead guilty and acted viciously in presiding over the company’s trial, which ended in a conviction for tax evasion in last December.

Merchan was involved in negotiations leading to Weisselberg’s appeal on charges of evading taxes. Merchan said he wished he could impose a harsher sentence after hearing Weisselberg’s testimony, particularly when he talked about his wife being paid $6,000 for no-show work to qualify for the benefits. social security benefits.

These cases were preludes to Trump’s historic indictment. Trump found himself in the Merchans courtroom due to a rotation in which judges overseeing grand juries deal with cases that come up. Merchan often handles financial records.

Now 60, Merchan came to the United States from Colombia when he was six years old and grew up in New York. The first member of his family to go to university, he worked in school and earned a law degree from Hofstra University.

He was a Manhattan district attorney and worked in the state attorney general’s office before becoming a family court judge in 2006. Three years later, Merchan was assigned to the state Supreme Court.

