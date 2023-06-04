Brazilian Lula is right about world politics and wrong about Ukraine | Opinions

When Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva was sworn in in January, many Western policymakers breathed a sigh of relief. Four years of reactionary politics by Jair Bolsonaro had undermined the West’s engagement with Brazil and worried Western liberal democracies about the resurgence of far-right politics in South America.

The unwavering support Lula received from Western capitals, particularly Washington, when Bolsonaros supporters attacked government buildings in the Brazilian capital shortly after the inauguration, was aimed at cementing this reset of relations.

But when the United States and its European allies pressed the Brazilian president to take a stand on the raging war in Ukraine, the response they got was not what they had hoped for.

Apart from voting in favor of a United Nations resolution condemning Russian aggression, Brazil under the new administration has not taken a clear side in the conflict.

Lula refused to enter the anti-Russian camp by joining the sanctions regime or arming Ukraine and continued to respect the line of neutrality set by his right-wing predecessor.

To expect Brazil to fully align with the West on the war in Ukraine is, of course, naïve. From the perspective of the Global South, Lulas’ position makes sense. It not only defends vital national interests related to Brazilian agribusiness, but it is also ideologically consistent with the neutral position that Brazil occupies in world politics.

However, domestic concerns and diplomatic continuity should not prevent the Brazilian government from extending its solidarity to Ukraine, victim of the aggression of a former colonial power.

National considerations

During his election campaign in 2022, Lula built on his previous success and raised hopes among Brazil’s poor that his new administration will repeat past socio-economic policies.

During his first two terms (2003-10), the global boom in commodity prices allowed his government to increase public spending. The extra income was redirected to massive income transfer policies, like Bolsa Familia, the social program that has become its hallmark and lifted around 36 million people out of extreme poverty.

But today, the situation in Brazil is quite different, given the internal political polarizations and the difficult economic situation marked by high inflation, slow growth and a sluggish private sector.

That is why, when developing his foreign policy, Lula must keep in mind the economic interests of industries, which contribute a large part of the state’s income. When discussing relations with Russia, one of the key sectors to consider is agribusiness, which accounts for around 25% of Brazil’s gross domestic product (GDP) and 48% of the country’s total exports.

The productivity of Brazilian agriculture depends on the massive use of fertilizers, especially NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium compounds). Brazil is the world’s largest importer of NPK and Russia is its largest seller, supplying 22% of Brazilian demand.

Joining the Western sanctions regime against Moscow would certainly disrupt the steady supply of Russian fertilizers and affect agricultural exports. This, in turn, would not only anger large agribusinesses that have a strong lobby in Brazil’s parliament, but would also affect the flow of government revenue from agricultural exports.

Lulas’s calculations are simple: to finance social policies and recover the electorate that has swung to the extreme right, it needs economic stability and sources of income; the trade relationship with Russia plays an important role in this equation.

Non-alignment in the 21st century

Brazil under Lula is not alone in pursuing its own interests when considering its position on the war in Ukraine. Southern governments don’t want to get involved because they think they stand to lose a lot if they do.

Last year, war and subsequent sanctions wreaked havoc on poorer countries as grain and fuel prices soared. Developing countries can ill afford to inflame the crisis further by taking sides in a war that affects them little and potentially threatens their grain supplies.

Throughout the South, the general feeling is that Europe and the United States are ignoring global economic stability and the well-being of the poorest countries in their haste to arm and help Ukraine.

Many also see Western support for Kyiv as a continuation of the long record of Western interventions around the world. In this sense, the Brazilian government and other countries in the South do not see the West as having the moral authority to demand support for its military efforts in Ukraine. The locus classicus of this reasoning is the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, launched by Washington, despite the lack of UN Security Council authorization.

Against the backdrop of growing tensions between the West and China and Russia, Lula attempted to establish a geopolitical terrain analogous to the Non-Aligned Movement during the Cold War. During visits abroad, he emphasized Brazil’s neutrality and called for South-South solidarity, even calling for the de-dollarization of international trade.

He appealed for peace, proposing a new initiative, a peace club, with the aim of reviving negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Moscow gave the initiative a nod, but Kyiv rejected it outright, while the United States accused the Brazilian leader of repeating Russian and Chinese propaganda.

Lulas’ later comments that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are both responsible for the war and that Ukraine will have to relinquish its claim to the Crimean Peninsula did not help. Attempts at damage limitation by the presidency, clearly condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine and refusing the Russian invitation to participate in the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, did not work.

Lulas’ attempt to stave off a new non-aligned movement failed, and in the process he appears to have lost some of the international reputation he had built during his previous terms.

The pitfall of Third Worldism

There is a contradiction in Lulas’s call for a 21st century Third Worldism vis-à-vis the war in Ukraine. Although he is right to criticize Western interventionism, his criticism ignores Ukraine’s history and current situation.

The country, one of the poorest in Europe, has a brutal colonial past similar to Brazil and the rest of Latin America. It is by no means a nation of the North, which has been enriched by the domination of other peoples.

At the same time, Ukraine cannot be reduced to a victim of forced Westernization or a NATO puppet. To do so would ignore the Ukrainian struggle for national liberation and independence and would legitimize Russian aggression and colonialist pretensions.

In this sense, if Brazil gave its support to Ukraine, it would be an expression of South-South solidarity that would show through in the propaganda of Western, but also Eastern powers.

By reaching out to Kiev, Lula can reject not only the simplistic Western narrative of Western liberal democracy against Eastern authoritarianism, but also the equally hypocritical Western rhetoric against the rest that turns a blind eye to the aggression of the regional powers, autocratic brutality, and repression of minorities in the Global South.

Nor can the Brazilian government ignore the growing evidence of shocking war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine, which refutes any claim of symmetry in this conflict. Lula cannot present himself as a messenger of peace, leading a country historically committed to human rights and social justice, while ignoring major violations of human rights and international humanitarian law.

The Russian aggression in Ukraine and the Kremlin’s apologetic narrative call into question the legitimacy of the international legal system that the Brazilian state, a founding member of the UN, has supported since 1945. Putin’s multi-imperialist vision of the world in which the nuclear powers divide it into spheres of influence directly contradicts the multilateralism and egalitarianism that Brazil has championed for 75 years.

Lula seems to be trapped in old Cold War dilemmas in a world that is no longer bipolar. The alternative to US President George W Bush’s unilateralism that marked the 2003 invasion of Iraq cannot be the multi-imperialism of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

If the Brazilian president is serious about promoting multilateralism and upholding international law, then he must unequivocally express his solidarity with Ukraine and condemn Russian aggression. From this position, he can then lead multinational mediation efforts, building a coalition of willing partners with China and India.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeeras