Boris Johnson threatened to lose legal funding if he undermines government stance on Covid





Boris Johnson has been threatened with losing taxpayer funding for his legal advice on the Covid inquiry if he tries to thwart or undermine the Government’s position. Cabinet Office lawyers have written to the former Prime Minister warning that public money will cease to be available if he breaches conditions such as disclosing evidence without permission. Details of the letter emerged after ministers launched a High Court bid to challenge the request for inquiries into Mr Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks, which he said he was willing to provide. On Sunday, Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, said the government would not restrict what Mr Johnson can say at the inquiry, insisting the former prime minister is free to send all his documents and messages if desired. But he said taxpayer funds must be used for appropriate purposes. A letter sent by Cabinet Office lawyers to Mr Johnson last week, revealed by The Sunday Times, said: The offer of funding will cease to be available if you knowingly seek to frustrate or undermine, either by your own actions or by the actions of others. , the government’s position in relation to the investigation, unless there is a clear and irreconcilable conflict of interest in a particular matter at issue. Compliant with conditions The lawyers added that funding would only remain available if it met conditions such as sending the Cabinet Office any witness statements or exhibits you intend to provide to the inquest so that it can be verified by the competent authorities. The Cabinet Office said the letter was intended to protect public funds so that taxpayer-funded lawyers are not used for any purpose other than to help with the investigation. Mr Jenrick told Skys Sophy Ridge On Sunday: It is entirely up to the former Prime Minister how he cooperates with the investigation if he wants to send them his documents or WhatsApp messages, then it is free to do so. I believe a letter was sent to him by the Cabinet Office saying that as he uses taxpayers’ money to pay his lawyers, that funding must be used for the proper purpose. But he can advance the arguments he wants and make the statements he wants in his witness statement at the inquest. There is absolutely no sense the government will limit what Boris Johnson wants to say. But if you’re using taxpayer funds, you obviously need to make sure you’re using them appropriately. Mr Jenrick denied there were fears in Number 10 that messages from Rishi Sunak could reveal a plot to bring down Mr Johnson, saying: No, as I said, the problem here is just a legal problem.

