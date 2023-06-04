Turkey’s Erdogan signals economic turnaround with new finance chief

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday his newly elected government would revert to more orthodox economic policies when it appointed Mehmet Simsek to his cabinet to tackle a cost-of-living crisis and other voltages.

Simsek’s appointment as treasury and finance minister could pave the way for interest rate hikes in coming months, analysts say – a marked reversal from Erdogan’s longstanding policy of cut rates despite soaring inflation.

After winning a runoff last weekend, Erdogan, 69, who has ruled for more than two decades, began his new five-year term by calling on Turks to put aside their differences and focus on peace. ‘coming.

Turkey’s new cabinet also includes Cevdet Yilmaz, another Orthodox economic director, as vice president, and former National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Hakan Fidan as foreign minister, replacing Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony at the presidential palace in Ankara was attended by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other dignitaries and senior officials.

The apparent turnaround in the economy comes as many analysts say the large emerging market is heading for turmoil given depleted foreign exchange reserves, an expanding state-backed protected deposit system and uncontrolled inflation expectations.

Simsek, 56, was highly regarded in financial markets when he served as finance minister and deputy prime minister between 2009 and 2018.

Reuters reported earlier this week that Erdogan was almost certain to put him in charge of the economy, marking a partial return to freer market policies after years of increased state control over foreign exchange markets. , credit and debt.

Analysts said that after past episodes in which Erdogan turned to orthodoxy to quickly return to his rate-cutting habits, much would depend on how much independence Simsek is granted.

“It suggests that Erdogan has recognized the erosion of confidence in his ability to manage Turkey’s economic challenges. But while Simsek’s appointment is likely to delay a crisis, it is unlikely to present any solutions to long term to the economy,” said Emre Peker, Eurasia Group Director covering Turkey.

“Simsek is likely to have a strong mandate early in his term, but will face growing political headwinds to implement policies in the run-up to local elections in March 2024.”

Erdogan’s economic program since 2021 has emphasized monetary stimulus and targeted credit to boost economic growth, exports and investment, pushing the central bank to act and severely eroding its independence.

As a result, annual inflation hit a 24-year high above 85% last year before declining.

The lira has lost more than 90% of its value over the past decade after a series of crashes, the worst at the end of 2021. It hit new all-time lows above 20 to the dollar after the vote of May 28.

Turkey’s longest-serving leader, Erdogan, won 52.2% support in the second round, defying polls that predicted economic tensions would lead to his defeat.

His new term will allow Erdogan to continue the increasingly authoritarian policies that have polarized the NATO-member country but cemented its position as a regional military power.

During the inauguration ceremony, in the presence of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Erdogan adopted a conciliatory tone.

“We will embrace all 85 million people, regardless of their political views…Let’s put election period resentment aside. Let’s look for ways to reconcile,” he said.

“Together we have to look ahead, focus on the future and try to say new things. We have to try to build the future by learning from the mistakes of the past.”

Earlier, while reading the oath of office, Erdogan vowed to protect Turkey’s independence and integrity, respect the constitution and follow the principles of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the modern secular republic.

Erdogan became prime minister in 2003 after his AKP party won an election in late 2002 following Turkey’s worst economic crisis since the 1970s.

In 2014, he became the country’s first popularly elected president and won re-election in 2018 after winning new executive powers for the presidency in a referendum in 2017.

The presidential election on May 14 and the run-off on May 28 were decisive as the opposition was convinced to oust Erdogan and reverse many of his policies, including offering steep interest rate hikes to counter inflation, to 44% in April.

In his post-election victory speech, Erdogan said inflation was Turkey’s most pressing problem.