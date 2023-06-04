Atlanta prosecutors contact companies that consulted with Trump campaign





Atlanta prosecutors investigating election interference by Donald J. Trump and his allies recently contacted two consulting firms that were hired by the Trump campaign in 2020 to research myriad allegations of voter fraud, but no ultimately found no evidence that any significant fraud had occurred, according to the people. aware of the investigation.

Despite the findings of the two companies, Simpatico Software Systems and Berkeley Research Group, Mr. Trump continues to this day to make false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, even though no credible evidence has emerged to support this and many of his electoral conspiracies. theories have been debunked.

Interest in the companies and their work in Georgia and several other battleground states could be used by prosecutors to undermine claims by Mr. Trump and his allies that they had legitimate grievances about the election. The companies had already been subpoenaed by federal prosecutors. The latest development regarding prosecutors in Atlanta was reported earlier by The Washington Post.

Fani T. Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia, is weighing a range of potential charges against Mr. Trump, including whether he violated state laws with his post-election phone calls to state officials, including a Jan. 2. 2021 phone call to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Mr Trump said he needed to find 11,780 votes, one more than his margin of defeat in the state. Ms. Willis is considering a number of other post-election moves by the Trump team, including a plan to create a list of fake voters promised to Mr. Trump despite President Bidens’ victory in Georgia. More than half of voters have entered into immunity agreements.

A special grand jury that has been hearing evidence in the case for about seven months has recommended more than a dozen people for indictment, and its chairwoman strongly hinted in an interview with The New York Times in February. that Mr. Trump was among them. Ms Willis will have to seek any indictments from a regular grand jury and has indicated she will do so in the first half of August.

Joyce Vance, a former federal prosecutor and University of Alabama law professor, said Ms. Willis was likely interested in the companies’ inability to find material fraud because it could help establish that Mr. Trump has acted with criminal intent.

If Ms. Willis brings charges, Ms. Vance said, she will have to prove that Trump knew he lost the election and was essentially not asking them to find legitimate votes, but asking them to steal votes for him.

Ms. Williss’s office and the two companies declined to comment.

During House committee deliberations on Jan. 6 last year, several Trump aides and allies said it was clear there was not enough fraud to alter the vote’s outcome.

One of the campaign’s lawyers, Alex Cannon, who was a point of contact for Simpatico, told Mr Trump’s son, Eric, around Thanksgiving 2020 that the incoming fraud allegations were largely unreliable , according to testimony Mr. Cannon gave to House investigators in their investigation into the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

When asked if Eric Trump expressed any dismay or concern about the conclusion you were telling him, Mr. Cannon replied, I think he was dismayed. I think that’s a fair characterization. Mr Cannon added that more experienced campaign lawyers were “not surprised that the vast majority of claims are without merit.

By the time the list of bogus voters met in Atlanta on Dec. 14, 2020, Mr. Trump had already lost three different counts of the vote, and Republican leaders in the state had certified the result.

Federal prosecutors, who are conducting criminal investigations into Mr. Trump separately from the Georgia investigation, also focused on whether Mr. Trump and his aides knew he had lost the race, but continued to use false allegations of electoral fraud to raise funds. Trump supporters, in potential violation of federal wire fraud laws.

Ken Block, the owner of Rhode Island-based software Simpatico, previously said he received a subpoena for documents from federal prosecutors. Immediately after the election, he said, a Trump campaign adviser asked him to assess specific allegations of voter fraud in six states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, Michigan and Michigan. Wisconsin. Mr Block said his firm had refuted all allegations and found no fraud substantial enough to nullify an election result. His company received $735,000 for the work.

Shortly after hiring Simpatico, the Trump campaign hired Berkeley Research Group, a California-based consulting firm that focuses on corporate finance and investigations. A federal grand jury received evidence that Berkeley was hired at the suggestion of Jared Kushner, Mr Trump’s son-in-law, who oversaw the political operation.

In late April, The New York Times reported that the federal grand jury had asked questions about whether Mr. Trump had been told the results of the investigation by Berkeley Research, which also found no evidence of widespread fraud. The company was paid around $600,000 for its work, records show.

