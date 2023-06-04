Pakistani Defense Minister Signals Imran Khan Will Be Tried By Military Court





Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has hinted that former Prime Minister and Chairman of PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) Imran Khan could be tried by a military tribunal if his involvement in the May 9 attacks is established. Prompted by Khan’s arrest, May 9 saw massive political protests across the country in which his supporters destroyed several private and public properties in the country, including some military installations. They even attacked the headquarters in Rawalpindi as well as the Jinnah house in Lahores where the commander of the city corps resided, among other buildings, installations and state symbols.

Khawaja Asif also confirmed that no cases have been registered so far against Imran Khan in connection with the May 9 protests.

There is certainly a chance that Imran Khan could face trial in a military court, the minister said when answering a question on whether the ousted prime minister could face the country’s strict army law.

Statement by Pakistan’s Home Minister

Khawaja Asifs’ remarks follow a similar statement issued by Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. Rana claimed Khan was involved in the May 9 protests and questioned why he should not be tried by a military court.

The minister further claimed that evidence was available in the form of tweets and messages from Imrans.

Imran Khan served warrants by Islamabad Police

On Saturday, Islamabad police issued warrants for Imran Khan to appear in a court in the federal capital. The warrants were issued at Khan’s residence in Zaman Park, Lahore, and require his appearance on June 8 in a case involving alleged threats against a female Sessions Judge.

Watch: A PTI party ‘less’ Imran Khan?

Naeem Haider Panjutha, Khan’s lawyer, confirmed that the court had issued bail warrants for his client. The court specifically ordered the police to serve the warrants at Khans Zaman Park residence. In a tweet on Saturday, Panjutha mentioned that police had arrived at Zaman Park earlier in the day to issue the warrants.

The case, which was filed in August the previous year, stems from an incident in which Imran Khan criticized Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry. Judge Chaudhry had approved the physical dismissal of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case. Following Khan’s remarks, the High Court in Islamabad initiated contempt proceedings against him. However, Khan later expressed his regret and apologized to the judge, leading to a resolution of the contempt proceedings.

