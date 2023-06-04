Odisha train tragedy: World leaders offer support to India and offer condolences to lives lost | Latest India News

World leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emanuel Macron expressed their condolences to the families and Indian government on Saturday for one of the worst train crashes in the world. country that has killed at least 288 people. People work at the site of a train collision after the accident in Balasore district in India’s eastern state of Odisha June 3, 2023. (Reuters)

The accident, involving three trains, is one of the worst in the country and happened on Friday night in Balasore district of Odisha. The accident also injured 803 people.

Russian President Putin expressed his condolences in a telegram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Please accept our sincere condolences for the tragic consequences of the train collision in Odisha. We share the grief of those who lost loved ones and loved ones in this disaster and we hope for a speedy recovery to all those injured,” the telegram reads, published on the Kremlins website.

British Prime Minister Sunak expressed his heartfelt support and admiration for the survivors and those working tirelessly in the rescue operations.

My thoughts and prayers are with @narendramodi and everyone affected by the tragic events in Odisha. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of those killed, and my heartfelt support and admiration to the survivors and those working tirelessly to respond, Sunak tweeted.

President Macron said France stood in solidarity with India.

My deepest condolences to President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi and the people of India after the tragic train accident in Odisha. France stands in solidarity with you. My thoughts are with the families of the victims, Macron tweeted.

Chinese President Xi sent separate messages of condolence to President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi following the train crash, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

In his message, Xi said he was shocked to learn of the accident which caused heavy casualties.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, he expressed his deep condolences to the victims, offered his sincere condolences to the bereaved families and the injured, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent a condolence message to Prime Minister Modi.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida sent a condolence message to Prime Minister Modi following the train crash.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives and injuries in the train accident in the state of Odisha. On behalf of the government of Japan and its people, I would like to express our sincere condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured,” Kishida said in a statement.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi also sent a message of condolence to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives in the train crash in Odisha State. I pray for the souls of the victims and send my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I also hope sincerely that those who were injured will recover quickly,” Hayashi said.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau said that in these difficult times, Canadians stand with the people of India.

“The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India break my heart. I send my deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones and keep the injured in my thoughts. At this time difficult, Canadians stand with the people of India, tweeted Trudeau.

Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, who is on a four-day visit to India, tweeted, I am saddened by the loss of dozens of lives in a train crash in Odisha, India today. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, the government and the bereaved families at this hour of mourning.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the crash.

Deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in a train crash in India. I offer my sincere condolences to the bereaved families who lost loved ones in this tragedy. Prayers for a speedy recovery of the injured, Sharif tweeted.

“Saddened to learn of the high death toll in the tragic train crash in Odisha, India. Our condolences to the families of the victims. Wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari tweeted.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said he was deeply saddened to learn of the train crash in Odisha. He wished a speedy recovery to all those affected by the accident.

Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims and injured. I hope for a speedy recovery for all affected. Sri Lanka stands with India in this time of mourning, tweeted Ali Sabry.

Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering, tweeted: “I send prayers to @narendramodi and the people of India as we learn of the developments of the tragic train crash in Odisha. May loved ones find strength as they come to terms with loss and horror. We share your pain and pray for a speedy recovery.”

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also expressed condolences over the train tragedy.

“Italian Government expresses deep condolences to #India for today’s tragic train crash in Balasore. A prayer for the victims and injured, hope those still trapped will be rescued,” tweeted Tajani.

The President of the United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, also expressed his deepest condolences to the families for the tragic train accident.

I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the train accident in Odisha, India. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and the emergency services. Sincere condolences to the people and government of India, tweeted Korosi, the president of the 77th session of the General Assembly.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen also offered her heartfelt condolences to the victims.

“Taiwan I pray for all those affected by the train crash in India. I send my deepest condolences to the victims and their families, and I hope that the rescue operations can save all those in need” , she tweeted.

On Friday, Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid expressed his condolences for the loss of life in the accident.

Deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragic train crash in Odisha, #India which left many dead and injured. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims and I pray for a speedy recovery of the injured, he said in a tweet.