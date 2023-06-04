Modi promises ‘toughest punishment’ for those responsible for India train crash as death toll…





Narendra Modi has promised the toughest punishment for those responsible for the train crash.



Photo: Aliyah





India’s prime minister has pledged the “severest punishment” for those responsible for Friday’s horrific train crash in the east of the country that killed hundreds. At least 300 people have died and 900 others are injured after three trains crashed on Friday night, which took place after one ran off the tracks and collided with another passenger service, which then hit a freight train. Visiting the crash site in Balasore district of Odisha on Saturday, Narendra Modi said: “This is a very significant, painful and worrying incident. “Those family members who have been injured, the government will make no effort for their well-being.” Mr Modi said his family were “accompanying the families in their hour of mourning”, adding that “all types of investigations” would seek to uncover the truth about the accident, the worst in India for 20 years. Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player The wreckage site.



Picture:

Getty





He warned: “The culprits should receive the harshest punishment – they will not be spared,” he warned. “Words cannot capture my deep sadness,” he added. “We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected.” Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player Initial reports suggest a signal failure derailed one of the passenger trains, hitting the other, which then crashed into the freight train. Rescuers worked through the night to get people trapped in cars out.



Photo: AP/Alamy

Pradeep Jena, the chief secretary of Odisha, added that nearly 500 police and rescue workers responded to the accident, with the help of 75 ambulances. People inspected the site of derailed passenger trains in Balasore district.



Photo: AP/Alamy

KS Anand, public relations officer for South Eastern Railway, said: “The Coromandel Express was supposed to travel on the main line, but a signal was given for the loop line instead, and the train ran into a train from goods already parked on there. “Its coaches then fell onto the tracks on either side, also derailing the Howrah Superfast Express.” Learn more: Horrific train crash in India leaves at least 280 dead and hundreds injured Learn more: India to push for UK to hand over Koh-i-Noor diamond as part of ‘colonial account’ ‘dwarfs’ demand from Elgin Marble Sudhanshu Sarangi, director of the Odisha State Fire and Emergency Department, said all survivors had been removed from the wreckage. He added: “It’s very, very tragic – I’ve never seen anything like it in my career.” The families of the dead will receive compensation of one million rupees (9,700). Seriously injured persons will receive 200,000 rupees (1,950) and those slightly injured will receive 50,000 rupees (485), according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishna. Tootage showed overturned carriages after three trains collided.



Picture:

Getty





The India Railway is the largest railway network under single body management in the world. Despite recent efforts to improve the safety of people traveling by rail, the country faces several rail accidents every year, PA reported. In November 2016, more than 100 people were killed in northern India when 14 carriages of a passenger train ran off the track.

