Greeting Happy Vesak, President Jokowi Expresses His Hospitality Welcome to the Monks at Borobudur





KOMPAS/FERGANATA INDRA RIATMOKO Monks from a number of countries prepare to participate in the summit of the celebration of Vesak 2567 BE/2023 at Borobudur Temple, Magelang, Central Java, on Sunday (4/6/2023). The commemoration of Vesak moments at 10.41.19 WIB solemnly took place at this place and was attended by Buddhists from a number of regions and countries. The theme of this year’s Vesak celebration is “Actualizing the teachings of Buddha Dharma in daily life”. JAKARTA, the President of KOMPAS, Joko Widodo, conveyed his congratulations on the commemoration of Vesak Day for Buddhists. The journey of a number of monks from several countries to Borobudur Temple in Central Java Province was also conveyed by the Head of State through uploads on his official social media. To my Buddhist brothers and sisters, Happy Vesak Day. May all beings be happy, President Joko Widodo said via his official Instagram account, Sunday 06/04/2023.

To my Buddhist friends, Happy Vesak. May all beings be happy. In his upload, the head of state said, a number of monks from several countries traveled thousands of miles to the Borobudur temple in Magelang, Central Java. These monks performed the Tudhong ritual from Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore to Indonesia and received a warm and friendly welcome along the way, President Jokowi said. Also Read: Monk “Thudong” Arrives at Borobudur Temple KOMPAS/FERGANATA INDRA RIATMOKO Monks prepare to perform pradaksina during the celebration of Vesak 2567 BE/2023 at Borobudur Temple, Magelang, Central Java, Sunday (4/6/2023). Pradaksina was performed by going around the Borobudur temple three times out of respect for the Buddha. The commemoration of Vesak moments at 10.41.19 WIB solemnly took place at this place and was attended by Buddhists from a number of regions and countries. The theme of this year’s Vesak celebration is “Actualizing the teachings of Buddha Dharma in daily life”. loving practice In Vesak Message 2567 TB/2023, the General Chairman of the Indonesian Supreme Sangha Central Council, Bhikkhu Khemacaro Mahathera said that Buddha taught the practice of love and compassion. The Buddha also taught the feeling of joy in seeing the happiness of others, and the equanimity to be developed in all directions and to all beings broadly, sublimely, without limits, without hostility and without ill will. Buddhist students should develop harmony within themselves, harmony in the family, and harmony in society. Once harmony in oneself and in the family is developed, we must develop harmony in society, Khemacaro said. Read also: Arriving at the Borobudur temple, the monk Thudong still wants to return to Indonesia Harmony in society, according to Khemacaro, can be achieved by developing tri-religious harmony as a form of religious tolerance. Harmony within religious communities, harmony between religious communities and harmony between religious communities and the government is a manifestation of unity in diversity which is a true implementation of the motto of the Unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia, namely Bhinneka Tunggal Ika, he said. . KOMPAS/NINA SUSILO Monks and Buddhists hold the commemoration of Vesak Day 2567 at Prasadha Jinarakkhita, Jakarta on Sunday (4/6/2023). The prayers are sung in Kawi accompanied by accordingding gamelan. The harmony in pluralism taught by Buddha leads to the realization of peace within oneself, in the family, society, nation and peace within the state. Harmony in society is very important to create a peaceful country. A peaceful country will support the achievement of a prosperous society. This is in line with the government’s current program, aimed at realizing the implementation of religious moderation, Khemacaro said. Also Read: Wesak Day Momentum Reinforces Religious Moderation Khemacaro also called on all Buddhists to work together to create harmony in society for the sake of achieving this peaceful country. Live in harmony without hostility, without violence, without hurting and without conflicts. Besides realizing that in fact we are all brothers, we are basically one, we are Indonesia, we are Pancasila, he said. Live in harmony without hostility, without violence, without hurting and without conflicts. Besides realizing that in fact we are all brothers, we are essentially one, we are Indonesia, we are Pancasila. An invitation to actualize the teachings of Buddha Dharma in daily life, including in strengthening national unity and national peace, also became a document uploaded to the official Instagram account of the Vice President’s Secretariat. Congratulations on the commemoration of the holy day of Vesak 2567 BE (Buddhist era) were also conveyed to all Buddhists in the country. (CAS/INA)

