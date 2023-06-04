Boris Johnson is free to send any evidence to Covid Inquiry





It comes after Johnson was warned he could lose public funds if he tried to undermine the government’s position on the Covid inquiry.

Boris Johnson will not be limited on what he can say to the Covid surveysaid a senior minister, despite previous warnings that he could lose public funds if he tried to undermine the government’s position. The former Prime Minister has so far had his legal advice for the investigation paid for by the taxpayer, but Cabinet Office lawyers recently wrote to the MP warning him that money would cease to be available if he sought knowingly[s] thwart or undermine the government’s position on the investigation. This includes breaching conditions by publishing evidence without permission, the Sunday Times reported. But speaking to Sky on Sunday June 4, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick insisted it was entirely up to the former Prime Minister how he cooperates with the investigation, arguing he is free to send docs or whatsapps and that he can make any arguments. and make the statements he wishes. He continued: There’s absolutely no sense the government will restrict what Boris Johnson wants to say, but if you’re using taxpayers’ money you obviously have to make sure you’re using it appropriately. AUSTIN, TEXAS – MAY 23: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a tour after meeting with Governor Greg Abbott at the Texas State Capitol on May 23, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Governor Abbott met with Johnson to discuss economic development. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Commenting on the Government’s position, Jenrick argued that it would be unwise and unreasonable to hand ministers messages or documents that have nothing to do with Covid-19. He argued that as a former lawyer, he knows the normal course of action is to set reasonable parameters, but not to ask for unrelated things. Asked by Skys Sophy Ridgy if the government is trying to avoid handing over documents due to fears that messages from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was chancellor during the pandemic, could reveal a plot to try to bring down Johnson, Jenrick insisted on the fact that it was not. No, as I said, the issue here is a simple legal one, he said. He then stressed that the government had the highest regard for the chair of the inquiry, Baroness Heather Hallett – and said he hoped the case could be resolved before it went to court. Learn more In its letter to Johnson, the Cabinet Office wrote: The [public] the funding offer will cease to be available if you knowingly seek to thwart or undermine, by your own actions or the actions of others, the government’s position in relation to the investigation, unless there is has a clear and irreconcilable conflict of interest on a particular subject. point in question. A spokesman then insisted the letter – which was sent after the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip said he was unwilling to let my material become a test for others while I’m perfectly happy the investigation sees it – was intended to protect public funds so taxpayer-funded attorneys are not being used for any purpose other than to assist in the investigation. But Johnson’s supporters disputed the warning, with staunch ally and former culture secretary Nadine Dorries saying it was not a good idea for the government. She tweeted: All evidence provided must be unfettered and unrestricted by government censorship in whatever form it may take. Meanwhile, Conservative Party donor Lord Cruddas, another outspoken Johnson supporter, urged his friend not to be ransomed by the threat. Don’t worry @BorisJohnson, I can easily get your legal fees funded by supporters and crowdfunding, it’s easy, he wrote on Twitter. On Thursday (June 1), the Cabinet Office missed Lady Halletts’ deadline to hand over requested materials. The department said it would resist posting messages it unambiguously deems irrelevant to the Covid investigation – arguing that there are important principles at play, such as the issue of privacy.

