Detective Alvin Bragg Jeremy Rosenberg involved in Trump case suspended for links to Michael Cohen: officials





A supervising detective involved in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs’ prosecution of Donald Trump has been suspended for his contact with the former president’s former lawyer and bitter opponent Michael Cohen, law enforcement sources tell The Post.

Jeremy Rosenberg, who investigates financial crimes for Bragg, had his gun taken away recently for his interactions with Cohen, the sources said.

The bureau is conducting a review of investigators’ compliance with internal bureau protocols, a spokeswoman for Bragg said.

A law enforcement source said Braggs’ office was looking into how Rosenberg shared communications about Cohen with the office.

Cohens’ attorney, Lanny J. Davis, said: Interactions between Mr. Rosenberg, Michael Cohen, and myself have always been professional and focused on Mr. Cohens’ personal safety, which we appreciate.

Defense attorney and former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Bederow said the stay may not affect the case against Trump, but the defense would likely want to know what led to the review.

“It may not affect the case, but certainly from a defense perspective they will want to know what the nature of their relationship is,” Bederow said. “What did they talk about and did this investigator have anything that fit the form of a defense disclosure.”

Lawyer Michael Cohen was Trump’s lawyer and ‘fixer’, but turned against him after serving time in prison.REUTERS

Critics ripped the suspension as an extremely political move on the part of the soft-on-crime Bragg.

The only other place I could compare this to is the FBI, said John Fleming, retired president of the Association of Detective Investigators.

Rosenberg also helped prosecute Steve Bannon in the alleged $15 million fundraising scam, for which Trump has pardoned him. He did not return a call for comment.

Jeremy Rosenberg is a retired NYPD detective and investigator for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, LinkedIn Jeremy Rosenberg

And he has worked on recent investigations into cryptocurrency and dark web drug trafficking, Braggs’ office said in an earlier press release.

Bragg indicted Trump earlier this year over a silent $130,000 payment he allegedly made to former porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump a decade earlier. .

Former porn star Stormy Daniels reportedly received a silent fund payment of $130,000 from Trump to keep an old affair secret. Roger Askew/Shutterstock

Cohen turned on Trump and cooperated with Bragg’s investigation of Trump after he went to jail and served house arrest for campaign finance crimes and lied to Congress.

Trump called the indictment political persecution and election interference at the highest levels in history and called Bragg a disgrace. Trump has since sued Cohen for $500 million, alleging he spread lies about her and breached a confidentiality agreement.

