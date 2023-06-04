Politics
India’s fatal train crash renews safety concerns as government pushes for railway modernization
NEW DELHI (AP) India’s prime minister was due to inaugurate a semi-fast electric train fitted with a safety device, another step in modernizing an antiquated railway that is the lifeline of the most populous nation of the world.
Instead, on Saturday, Narendra Modi traveled to eastern Odisha state to deal with one of the country’s worst train disasters. which left more than 280 people dead and hundreds injured. Friday night’s massive derailment involving two passenger trains is a stark reminder of the safety issues that continue to challenge the vast rail system that carries nearly 22 million passengers every day.
India, a country of 1.42 billion people, has one of the largest and most complex railways in the world built during the British colonial era: over 64,000 kilometers of track, 14,000 passenger trains and 8,000 stations. Spread across the country, from the Himalayas in the north to the beaches in the south, it’s also a system weakened by decades of mismanagement and neglect. Despite efforts to improve safety, several hundred accidents happen every year.
From 2017 to 2021, there were more than 100,000 train-related deaths in India, according to a 2022 report released by the National Crime Records Bureau. This figure includes cases in which passengers fell from trains, collisions and people mowed down by high-speed trains on the tracks.
Official data also suggests that derailments are the most common form of rail accidents in India, but have declined in recent years.
According to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Indian Railways recorded 2,017 accidents from 2017 to 2021. Derailments accounted for 69% of accidents resulting in 293 fatalities.
The report revealed several factors, including track defects, maintenance issues, outdated signaling equipment and human error as the main causes of the derailments. He also said that lack of money or non-use of funds available for lane restoration was the cause of 26% of accidents.
Even though rail safety in India has improved from previous years when serious accidents and accidents near unmanned level crossings were more common, dozens of people died and hundreds were injured.
In 2016, a passenger train skidded between the cities of Indore and Patna, killing 146 people. A year later, a derailment in southern India killed at least 36 passengers.
The Modi government, in power for nine years, has invested tens of billions of dollars in the railways. The money has been spent to renovate or replace old tracks laid down by the British in the 19th century, introduce new trains and remove thousands of unmanned level crossings.
The train Modi was due to inaugurate on Saturday was India’s 19th Vande Bharat Express, linking the western city of Mumbai and the southern state of Goa.
Modern trains are designed to help reduce the risk of accidents and derailments. They will be paired with a nationwide automatic rail collision protection system, technology that will make travel safer, according to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
But the system was not yet installed on the track where Friday’s crash occurred. It is unclear what caused the trains to derail and an investigation has been opened.
Experts suggest that the country’s rail system should prioritize safe tracks and collision protection.
India has succeeded in making train travel safer over the years, but there is still a long way to go. The whole system needs realignment and distributed development. We cannot just focus on modern trains and have tracks that are unsafe, said Swapnil Garg, a former Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers officer.
Garg said the crash should shake up the entire rail system and prompt authorities to address the lax safety culture.
I don’t expect the authorities to turn the key and fix things quickly. India’s railway system is huge and it will take time to make it safer. But it takes a will, he says.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/india-train-derail-railways-39c8d563458816624c337e1fee400090
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- India’s fatal train crash renews safety concerns as government pushes for railway modernization
- The Flash director Andy Muschietti: Ezra Miller is a phenomenal actor, who gives you a lot | Entertainment
- Google’s AI-powered search experience is too slow
- 3.2-magnitude earthquake reported in the mountains of NC – WSOC-TV
- Detective Alvin Bragg Jeremy Rosenberg involved in Trump case suspended for links to Michael Cohen: officials
- Erdogan promises the introduction of a new constitution in his inauguration speech
- Colors, Bollywood dance and more celebrated at YMCA Holi Festival
- Quest for Hockey 5s World Cup Place Begins | Sport
- The light but sensual touch your dresses need this summer
- Google One VPN Review: Not Worth It In My Opinion
- Pakistani Imran Khan openly accuses the army of trying to destroy his party
- Boris Johnson is free to send any evidence to Covid Inquiry