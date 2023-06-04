Politics
Dozens detained in Hong Kong on anniversary of Tiananmen crackdown
Police arrest a woman with paper flowers downtown on the 34th anniversary of Beijing’s Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989, near where the candlelight vigil is usually held, Hong Kong , June 4, 2023. | photo credit: Reuters
Hong Kong police searched and arrested dozens of people on June 4, four of whom were arrested for “seditious” intent, as authorities stepped up security for the 34th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.
Restrictions in Hong Kong have drowned out what were once the biggest vigils marking Chinese troops’ bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, leaving cities like Taipei, London, New York and Berlin to keep the memory of the anniversary of the June 4.
Commemorations are expected Sunday in at least 30 locations in North America, Europe and Asia.
In a statement, police said four people had been arrested for seditious intent and four detained for “breaching the public peace” near Victoria Park, where for years after 1989 activists and ordinary citizens gathered to the occasion of the anniversary of Tiananmen Square.
| Photo credit: AP
This year, authorities allowed pro-Beijing groups to hold a food carnival in part of the park, while cordoning off other areas with barricades.
Hundreds of police carried out stop and search operations and took away dozens of people, including activist Alexandra Wong, 67, who carried a bouquet of flowers, and a man who held a copy of ‘May 35’ , a play about the Tiananmen crackdown. .
Hong Kong activists say such a police action is part of a broader China-led campaign to crush dissent in the city that was promised continued freedoms for 50 years under a ‘one country, two systems’ formula. when the former colonial power Britain returned it in 1997.
Security has been significantly tightened in Hong Kong this year, with up to 6,000 police deployed, including riot and counter-terrorism officers, according to local media.
Senior officials warned people to obey the law, but declined to clarify whether such commemoration activities are illegal under a national security law that China imposed on Hong Kong in 2020 after mass protests in favor of democracy.
In Beijing, Tiananmen Square was packed with tourists taking photos as police and other staff watched, but with no obvious signs of heightened security.
| Photo credit: AP
A parents’ group called the Tiananmen Mothers said the anguish never stopped.
“Although 34 years have passed, for us, the family members of those killed, the pain of losing our loved ones on that night has plagued us to this day,” the group said in a statement released by the New York-based watchdog Human Rights in China.
“Clear conclusion”
Despite warnings in Hong Kong, some people, including some booksellers, quietly marked June 4.
Jailed Hong Kong activist Chow Hang-tung, one of the leaders of a group called The Alliance, which held annual June 4 vigils in Hong Kong before it disbanded in 2021, said on Facebook that she would hold a 34-hour hunger strike.
In mainland China, any mention of the Tiananmen Square crackdown where troops opened fire on pro-democracy protesters, killing hundreds or even thousands, rights groups say, is taboo and the subject is heavily censorship.
| Photo credit: AP
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, when asked about the government’s response to events around the world to mark the anniversary, told a regular press briefing in Beijing on Friday that the government had already “arrived to a clear conclusion about the political turmoil of the late 1980s”.
In democratically governed Taiwan, the only part of the Chinese-speaking world where the anniversary can be celebrated freely and openly, activists have prepared a memorial in Taipei’s Liberty Square with mourning flowers and a statue of the “Pillar of Shame”.
Vice President William Lai, candidate of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in the presidential election next January, wrote on his Facebook page that what happened in Beijing in 1989 must be discussed and remembered.
| Photo credit: AFP
“The event commemorating June 4 continued to be held in Taipei, showing that democracy and authoritarianism are the biggest differences between Taiwan and China,” he said.
In Sydney, dozens of protesters gathered at City Hall, chanting “Free Hong Kong”, while holding up yellow umbrellas and holding signs in remembrance of 1989.
|
