During the family holiday weekend, President Jokowi visits Klotok cafe in Yogyakarta





INDONESIAN NEWS. JAKARTA – Have we ever thought about what the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, does in his spare time? What activities could Indonesian President Joko Widodo do when he has no agenda? Maybe this question has been raised in the minds of many people, but the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, is beyond that an ordinary human being. The father-of-three has been revealed to have activities that may resemble people in general. So what makes him different from ordinary people? Obviously, this is because we know that heads of state have their own protocols in their activities, even when they are just spending time with their families. However, the freedom can still be felt by the number 1 in Indonesia, where one of his activities of spending his free time was revealed over the weekend. After being reported watching movies and mingling with the general public, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife Iriana Jokowi are enjoying the weekend by visiting Klotok cafe in Yogyakarta. Sri Handayani, the shop owner, said she was very proud that President Jokowi and his family visited her stall. In fact, Ibu Iriana expressed her appreciation for her efforts in preserving traditional dishes. "She (Ms. Iriana) is happy because we are going to champion regional dishes, promote regional dishes," Sri Handayani said. Sri Handayani was also touched by the arrival of President Jokowi and his family as guests of honor at her stand. Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Ms Iriana enjoyed their weekend by visiting Klotok Cafe located on Jalan Kaliurang, Sleman Regency, Yogyakarta Special Region on Saturday.

