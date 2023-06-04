S4C documentary on Donald Trump will air this month





Trump told S4C that voter fraud was responsible for preventing him from returning to the White House in 2020.

His comments came as he spoke to journalist Maxine Hughes for the documentary Trump: Byd Eithafol (Trump: Extreme World) which is due to air on S4C on Sunday June 11.

Interviewed at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago, Florida, Donald Trump blames his failed re-election bid on fraud – claims that have largely been proven to be false.

Trump said the situation was “very simple.”

The former president, who was recently ordered to pay $5 million in damages in a sexual abuse and defamation case, said the cheating had to be “stopped”.

This theme is one of the main topics of discussion among its most loyal supporters.

The documentary meets some of the characters who follow the former president around the country as part of the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement. A group called the Front Row Joe’s.

Despite all the allegations against Trump, thousands of Americans continue to show their loyal support by traveling across the country, spending thousands of dollars and quitting their jobs to attend his rallies.

Adam, one of Front Row Joe’s, said: I drove until 6-7 p.m. for a rally… We did rain, we did snow, we did heat , we don’t mind. We will always be there for our president.

Maxine Hughes is a journalist in Washington and a familiar face around the world following her recent work with Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney following their purchase of Wrexham Football Club.

It will be the first program in a new series called Byd Eithafol, which looks at the world through a Welsh lens.

She said: We shouldn’t limit our choices in the content we create or watch, we shouldn’t have to turn to English channels to see high profile personalities.

“That’s why we were going after some of the most influential people in the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.southwalesguardian.co.uk/news/23566184.s4c-donald-trump-documentary-air-month/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos